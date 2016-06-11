Hayley Williams of Paramore Joined CHVRCHES at Bonnaroo to Perform “Bury It”

CHVRCHES move pretty fast. Last Thursday, the Scottish trio released a new song “Bury It” featuring Hayley Williams of Paramore, as part of the band’s upcoming re-release of their 2015 record Every Open Eye. Not ones to wait, during their set yesterday at Bonnaroo, CHVRCHES brought out Hayley to perform the brand new song. Both musicians have pretty great chemistry on stage, both jumping across the stage and having a fantastic chemistry. In the second verse of the song, Hayley really busts out some killer vocals, a nice use of CHVRCHES’ music for multiple kinds of singing.