CKY Bassist Mike Leon Quits Band Over ‘Unprofessionalism’ and Toxic Behavior Allegations: ‘It Was Fun Until It Wasn’t’

CKY Bassist Mike Leon has quit the legendary alt-metal band. He joined the band in 2025. In a statement shared with fans, Leon made it clear that he was not leaving on good terms.

“It was fun until it wasn’t,” he said in a statement shared by Metal Injection. In his message, he called out “unprofessionalism” and alleged that band leader Chad I Ginsburg had exhibited a “toxic” behavior.

“Hey everyone, I want to let you know that my time with CKY has come to an end,” Leon wrote. “Growing up, I was a huge fan of the band.” He then said that “getting the opportunity to play with them was a dream come true. I genuinely enjoyed my time there, and it was fun… until it wasn’t.”

Leon stated that there had been a serious communication breakdown

“For full transparency, I will not be participating in the band’s upcoming shows,” Leon clarified. “As unfortunate as this is, given the circumstances, I believe this was the right move to make. The differences regarding logistics and business decisions, primarily driven by the actions of the band’s leader, created internal issues that made an already stressful environment increasingly difficult to work in.”

Leon also implied that the issues he faced in CKY had existed before his involvement. “This unprofessionalism and lack of accountability was known well before I joined, and persisted throughout my time with the band, making day-to-day operations a constant challenge,” he said. “The love I had for the band blinded me to the red flags my peers and the band’s previous history had warned me about, especially surrounding the frontman, yet I chose to believe things would be different.”

Offering a peek behind the band’s curtain, Leon was very candid about his perception of the matter. “In all of my years of working in this industry, I have never experienced this level of toxicity from an individual,” he said, “and it stings extra having been perpetrated by the very band that first inspired me to start my career as a musician.”

CKY was originally formed in 1998 by Ginsburg, Jess Margera, and former frontman Deron Miller

“Music should be a source of joy, but the environment became a source of stress that ultimately outweighed the positive aspects of being part of the band I grew up loving,” Leon concluded his message. “I will continue creating music, and I sincerely thank all of you for your unconditional support.”

At this time, neither the band nor Goinsburg appears to have issued a public response to Leon’s announcement.