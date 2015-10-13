Classic Panzanella Salad Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

2 ½ pounds|1134 grams mixed tomatoes, cut into bite-sized pieces

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more for seasoning

¾ pound|340 grams ciabatta or rustic sourdough bread, cut into 1 ½-inch cubes (about 6 cups bread cubes)

10 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 small shallot, minced (about 2 tablespoons)

2 medium garlic cloves, minced (about 2 teaspoons)

½ teaspoon dijon mustard

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar or red wine vinegar

freshly ground black pepper

½ cup|8 grams packed basil leaves, roughly chopped

Directions

Place tomatoes in a colander set over a bowl and season with 2 teaspoons kosher salt. Toss to coat. Set aside at room temperature to drain, tossing occasionally, while you toast the bread. Drain for a minimum of 15 minutes. Meanwhile, heat oven to 350°F and adjust rack to center position. In a large bowl, toss bread cubes with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet. Bake until crisp and firm but not browned, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool. Remove colander with tomatoes from bowl with tomato juice. Place colander with tomatoes in the sink. Add shallot, garlic, mustard, and vinegar to the bowl with tomato juice. Whisking constantly, drizzle in the remaining ½ cup|120 ml olive oil. Season dressing to taste with salt and pepper. Combine toasted bread, tomatoes, and dressing in a large bowl. Add basil leaves. Toss everything to coat and season with salt and pepper. Let rest for 30 minutes before serving, tossing occasionally until dressing is completely absorbed by bread.

Excerpted from The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science by Kenji Lopez-Alt. Copyright © 2015 by J. Kenji López-Alt. With permission of the publisher, W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

From Dirty Work: Salad Days with The Food Lab’s J. Kenji López-Alt

