Classic Samosa Recipe

Makes 25
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 2 hours and 30 minutes
Ingredients
for the dough:
4 cups|500 grams all-purpose flour
⅓ cup|75 grams canola oil
2 teaspoons|8 grams ajwain
2 teaspoons|8 grams kosher salt
Videos by VICE
for the stuffing:
14 ounces|400 grams potatoes
2 ounces|50 grams green peas
1 ½ tablespoons|20 grams canola oil
½ teaspoon coriander seeds, crushed
¼ teaspoon cumin seeds, crushed
½ teaspoon ground turmeric
1 teaspoon chat masala
kosher salt, to taste
Directions
- Make the filling: Cover the potatoes with salted water and bring to a boil. Cook until a knife is inserted easily into the potatoes, about 25 minutes. Set aside until cool enough to peel. Mash roughly by hand in a large bowl.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add cumin and coriander seeds until they pop, about 30 seconds, then add the peas, turmeric, and chat masala. Cook for 1 minute longer, then add the potatoes and cook 2 minutes longer. Transfer back to the bowl and mix thoroughly. Season with salt then set aside to cool.
- Meanwhile, make the dough: Put the flour in a mixing bowl and make a well. Add salt and ajwain. Add oil and mix by hand to form a crumbly, short crust. Transfer the dough to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Add ¾ cup|177 ml water and continue to mix to form a hard dough. Cover with a damp cloth and set aside for 30 minutes.
- After the dough has rested, divide it into 4 equal-sized pieces. Knead it and roll out in a pasta maker until the third thinnest setting. Keep the dough covered with a dry cloth when you aren’t working with it. Cut the dough into a 6-inch oval. Cut the oval in half and run a moist finger along the diameter. Keep the dough on a lightly floured baking sheet and covered with a dry cloth.
- Working with one piece of dough at a time, form the dough into a cone and stuff it with some of the potato mixture. Fold over onto itself in half, being sure to apply proper moisture to seal the dough, then fold over onto itself again to seal. Transfer to a lightly floured baking sheet.
- Heat 2-inches canola oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 250°F. Working in batches, fry the samosas until light golden-brown, about 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the samosas, then increase the temperature to 375°F. Cook the samosas until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes more. Transfer to a sheet tray fitted with a rack to cool slightly before serving with the tamarind sauce and mint chutney.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.