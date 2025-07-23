Clipse Manager Steven Victor Reveals How Swizz Beatz Saved a Song on Their New Album

The Clipse comeback has been one of the most exciting events in hip-hop this year. We’re more than accustomed to Pusha T dropping every couple of years. But to reintroduce Malice into the equation brings a totally new fire into the equation.

One of the most invigorating songs off of their new album Let God Sort Em Out was “So Be It.” Initially premiering in an extravagant black and white music video, the record samples Talal Madah’s “Maza Akoulou.” However, clearing it for the album proper proved to be quite the predicament. Consequently, Pharrell recorded an alternate version of the record for Clipse and titled it “So Be It II.” It was a reworked take that definitely lacked in texture and flavor by comparison.

For a while, it seemed like “So Be It II” would be the official version for streaming services and the original would be its own standalone with the video. However, according to Clipse’s manager Steven Victor, there’s a secret hero that helped clear the record properly: Swizz Beatz.

Swiss Beatz Helped Clear “So Be It” Sample for Clipse

Recently, journalist and co-founder of Audiomack Brian Zisook spoke with Steven Victor to learn about the journey for “So Be It.” There, he gets to the bottom of why listeners got an alternate version of the song when the Clipse album first came out. Ultimately, they couldn’t clear the sample properly. That is, until Swizz Beatz came in to save the day.

“Swizz asked, ‘Why didn’t you call me about [“So Be It”]?’” Victor recounts of the Clipse record. “I told him, ‘I did—I sent it to you.’ He said, ‘I didn’t realize it was that record. Let me handle it.’ … He said, ‘I’ll connect with the right people in person and get it resolved.’ And that’s exactly what he did.”

Thankfully, the iconic New York producer was able to secure the proper sample rights for Clipse. I’d argue the original “So Be It” is the best song on the album and the most energized Pharrell’s production has felt in years.