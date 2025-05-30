Clipse Share Release Date for First Album in 16 Years, ‘Let God Sort Em Out’

Clipse, the Virginia Beach rap duo consisting of brothers Pusha T and Malice, is officially back.

On Thursday, Clipse announced the forthcoming release of Let God Sort Em Out, their first album in 16 years. Set to hit streaming services July 11, the project will be marketed and distributed in partnership with Roc Nation.

Videos by VICE

As revealed in a pair of Instagram posts, which included the LP’s cover artwork courtesy of Kaws, Let God Sort Em Out was recorded at Louis Vuitton’s Paris headquarters. Longtime collaborator Pharrell, who serves as the creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, handled production on the entire album.

The news arrives alongside the release of the album’s first single, “Ace Trumpets.” Produced by Pharrell, the track is the latest collaboration between the legendary producer and Clipse. As part of the Neptunes, Pharrell and Chad Hugo produced every track on the Clipse’s first two album’s, 2002’s Lord Willin’ and 2006’s Hell Hath No Fury.

While Let God Sort Em Out will mark the first Clipse album since 2009’s Til the Casket Drops, the duo most recently linked up on Pusha T’s 2022 album It’s Almost Dry. Since their last full-length offering, Clipse has embarked on solo careers, with Malice releasing a pair of albums (2013’s Hear Ye Him and 2017’s Let the Dead Bury the Dead), while Pusha T has had a prolific run of two mixtapes (2011’s Fear of God and 2013’s Wrath of Caine) and four albums (2013’s My Name Is My Name, 2015’s King Push, 2018’s Daytona, and 2022’s It’s Almost Dry).

During an interview with Rolling Stone last September, Malice credited his father with urging him to end his rap hiatus and get back in the booth.

“We were sitting in the car,” he recalled. “And I asked him, ‘What do you think about me rapping again?’ He said, ‘Son, I think you’ve been too hard on yourself. You still have to get out here in this world. You still got to take care of your family.’ My dad was a deacon in the church, so he was heavy on Jesus. For him to be able to say that gave me encouragement. I feel like some chains was broken from that conversation.”

Check out the artwork and trailer for Let God Sort Em Out up top, and stream “Ace Trumpets” now on all major platforms.