How All the Big Animated Comedies Covered the Y2K Scare

TV shows doing special New Year’s-themed episodes isn’t as common as them doing, say, Christmas or Halloween-related stories. They generally aren’t as fun, and they’re rarely, if ever, as memorable. There are exceptions to every rule, though, and when it comes to New Year’s programming, the Y2K scare was all anyone could talk about back when we were preparing for the year 2000 to arrive. Some of the biggest shows at the time dedicated entire episodes to the craze, and really dated themselves in the process. Let’s take a look at how the different animated comedies of the day handled the subject.

4. KING OF THE HILL

The quiet town of Arlen, Texas, is overcome with paranoia as the year 2000 approaches in the Season 4 episode “Hillennium.” Dale hoards food in his basement, and Peggy worries that her computer will no longer work in the New Year, but Hank is dismissive of such concerns initially. After there’s a propane shortage, Hank panics and buys his family old-fashioned Y2K-compliant gifts for Christmas. He later has a vision assuring him that everything will be OK, and the family starts a bonfire with the presents he bought for them.

Videos by VICE

Play video

3. THE SIMPSONS

Season 11’s “Treehouse of Horror X” closes out with a segment about Y2K entitled “Life’s a Glitch, Then You Die.” Homer’s negligence at the Springfield Power Plant causes a computer virus to spread throughout the world and leads to the downfall of society. The Simpsons discover a rocket that’s about to take off for Mars, but only Lisa, Marge, and Maggie are allowed on. Homer and Bart end up boarding a different rocket, which they soon realize is filled with washed up celebrities, like Courtney Love and Tom Arnold, and is heading directly for the sun. Rather than spend his final moments with the other passengers, Homer ejects himself and Bart into space.

Play video

2. FAMILY GUY

In the Season 2 episode “Da Boom,” the Griffins make it through the Y2K apocalypse by hiding out in a bomb shelter. Peter remembers that Twinkies can survive a nuclear holocaust, so the family heads to the nearest Twinkie factory, which they transform into the town of New Quahog. Along the way, Stewie falls into a pile of nuclear waste and mutates into an octopus, eventually giving birth to hundreds of murderous octopus babies with Stewie heads that quickly destroy their new home. The live-action conclusion, which parodies the soap opera Dallas, reveals that the episode was all a dream.

Play video

1. SOUTH PARK

With Y2K fast approaching, the people of the world turn to Jesus in Season 3’s “Are You There God? It’s Me, Jesus.” When God refuses to make a millennium appearance like they request, Jesus instead books Rod Stewart for a comeback concert in Las Vegas, to everyone’s disappointment. God finally shows up after the angry attendees prepare to crucify Jesus for a second time, and offers to answer just one question. As the crowd ponders over what to ask, Stan, who believes Cartman has had his period because he’s been bleeding from his anus, inquires as to why he hasn’t gotten his period yet. God then explains to Stan that boys don’t get their periods and leaves, telling everyone that he’ll return in the year 4000.