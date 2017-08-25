Confit Octopus Salad Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

1 4-pound|1 kilogram 814 grams octopus, cleaned

2 garlic cloves, smashed

1 bunch plus 2 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves

2 cups|473 ml olive oil

1 cup|237 ml canola oil

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 ounces|57 grams castelvetrano olives, pitted and lightly crushed by hand

3 ribs celery, thinly sliced on the bias

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 (15-ounce|425-gram) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Season tentacles with salt and place in a large saucepan along with the garlic, the bunch of oregano, and the oil. Bring to a low simmer over medium heat. Cook until the tentacles are tender, about 1 hour. Using tongs, transfer tentacles to a cutting board, cut into ½-inch pieces on an angle, and transfer to a bowl. Cool tentacles to room temperature, then toss with 2 tablespoons|30 ml. of the oil, the vinegar, celery, onion, and chickpeas. Season with salt and pepper and toss again with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oregano. Transfer to a serving platter and dig in.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.