coors-light-is-rebranding-with-a-new-name

Coors Light is getting a new name. Yep, you read that right.

The iconic beer brand that debuted in 1978 announced this week that they are undergoing a name change. The company will now call the beer Mondays Light. The new cans with the moniker will hit the shelves as soon as this month.

Oh, one more thing. I forgot to mention it’s just a temporary promotion. So don’t fret Coors Light fanatics, your favorite beer isn’t going anywhere. This also will only apply to its 24-packs and will run for a limited time—presumably at least through February but no official end date was listed.

The Mondays Light switch-up is a move leading up to the Super Bowl, which will be played on Feb. 9. The idea behind the move has to do with the dreaded day after The Big Game, so Coors – err Mondays Light – is hoping to give people a reason to celebrate for that dreaded Monday.

There was also a subtle build-up to the reveal. On Instagram, the brand posted multiple ads that misspelled the word “refreshment” which proceeded to another post that blamed the errors as simply, “A case of the Mondays.” Clever.

In a highly competitive industry, Coors is hoping this move brings more attention to its brand. We know that craft beer is declining in popularity and alcohol is being put under the microscope, but there’s still plenty of interest in domestic beer.

Coors Light spiked in 2023 after Bud Light saw its market share lessen. Perhaps this whole Mondays Light move is one that can bring newer customers into the fold. I know I’m guilty of a good marketing campaign, so I imagine a few new eyes will look at what they perceive to be something new when they’re walking down the beer aisle.