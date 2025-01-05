Why Craft Beer Just Isn’t as Popular as It Used to Be

There were a lot of things that spiked in popularity four to five years ago. After all, we had more time than ever to explore new hobbies. That’s about the time craft beer exploded and breweries began popping up everywhere.

Here in New Jersey, I witnessed this explosion as a new brewery opened up seemingly every other month. That boom, though, appears to be on the decline as the craft beer scene is fading a bit. Just as I saw those breweries expanding at a rapid pace, there’s been a recent slew of businesses closing up shop.

The Washington Post spotlighted the impact homebrewing has had on the industry. Then, The New York Times revealed that the amount of breweries in the county declined. It also doesn’t help that craft beers tend to be more expensive for consumers, which doesn’t mix well with the financial hardships many are going through.

Add in some competition from the popularity of premade cocktails and hard seltzers to those cutting back on alcohol consumption. It’s likely not a coincidence that the decline in craft beer interest lines up with the surge in non-alcoholic offerings.

Why Is Craft Beer on the Decline?

Personally, I’ve found myself waning on IPAs. Instead, I’ll opt for more cost-effective beers as well as just cutting back altogether from overindulging. I’m sure there are many more people like me making that same decision.

Colorado is arguably the beer capital of the country. Axios highlighted the concerns many owners have heading into 2025 with survival being their biggest worry. Consolidation is expected to continue in the state and likely across the country as it did in 2024. They’re also well aware that consumers are becoming more health-conscious and moving to non-alcoholic beverages.

This doesn’t mean the end for craft beer. It simply became far more popular and heavily invested in than what was probably warranted. Like every fad, there are ebbs and flows. This two-year stretch will likely continue to see a decline, but eventually, it’ll stabilize. By then, though, who knows what the scene will look like.

Admittedly, I do think the NA boom is a legitimate threat to the industry. If more and more younger generations are shying away from alcohol, there simply won’t be a need for so many breweries.