‘DOOM The Dark Ages’ Gets Badass New Trailer With Turret-Mounted Dragons and Giant Mechs

Developer id Software has released a new cinematic story trailer for DOOM The Dark Ages, and it’s absolutely insane. Like, I know DOOM (2016) kind of set a new standard for ridiculously badass shooters. However, the new Dark Ages preview features a rideable dragon with mounted turrets on its back!

‘DOOM: The Dark Ages’ LOOKS EPIC

Play video

Fans were treated to another look at DOOM: The Dark Ages after publisher Bethesda Softworks uploaded an official trailer on April 20. The epic ad ran during WWE’s WrestleMania 41 event and showed off new gameplay and story footage. Although the trailer is only around three minutes long, there’s a lot to unpack here.

Videos by VICE

Right off the bat, the biggest standout DOOM The Dark Ages moment was the rideable dragon mount. Which allows the Doom Slayer to operate a turret on its back. As if id Software’s first-person shooter wasn’t chaotic enough, it now looks like we’ll be taking the fight to hell into the skies. The other “holy shit” moment appears to be a new mech feature. In the clip, Doom Slayer is inside a massive robot suit, going around punching giant demons upside their heads.

And of course, we have the already-teased shield and grappling hook, which let players grab and attack enemies from a distance. I know all modern DOOM games have incredible gameplay, but this one looks to be more in line with the wow factor that the 2016 title had when it first debuted. Plus—let me repeat—we can now fly through the skies on a gun-mounted dragon. And based on our own DOOM The Dark Ages preview, id Software has really cranked the absurdity level up to eleven.

It’s A Prequel that Takes Place Before ‘DOOM’ (2016)

Screenshot: id Software

Look, I’m by no means an expert in DOOM lore. However, one exciting aspect of DOOM The Dark Ages is that it’s actually a prequel. So, whether you’re a veteran or a newcomer, you can jump into the first-person shooter without any hassle. That said, the trailer gave us quite a bit of info about what to expect from the new game’s plot.

DOOM The Dark Ages takes place before the titular 2016 title and centers around the origin of the Doom Slayer. Based on the trailer, the story sets itself during Hell’s invasion of Earth and the war that follows. At this point in the timeline, Doom Slayer is viewed by humanity as a “dangerous weapon” and is kept on a leash. However, after Earth starts losing the war, they decide to bring him back to fight against the invasion.

The game’s war-torn setting sounds perfect for DOOM’s signature chaotic combat. Plus, the new entry looks like it will flesh out the series’ main villain—which, if I’m being honest, I can’t really remember much about, even after playing both DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal. DOOM The Dark Ages launches on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S Game Pass on May 15, 2025.



