Cop Busted Partying at Stagecoach While Allegedly Claiming $600K for Fake Injury

One cop is now on the other side of the law. In a press release, the Orange County District Attorney’s office said it’s charged Nicole Brown with 15 felonies.

Brown, a 39-year-old former Westminster cop, allegedly stole more $600,000 in fraudulent workers’ compensation payments. Brown collected the money after she claimed she was left “completely disabled” when she suffered a head injury on the job.

The supposed injury occurred in March 2022 when Brown suffered a minor abrasion to her forehead while attempting to arrest and handcuff an uncooperative suspect. At the time, she allegedly complained of a headache and said she felt dizzy. However, she was released from the hospital the same day and sent back to work.

Brown is then accused of calling out sick several days in a row. During that time, an investigation later allegedly found, she attended soccer conference.

Amid her sick days, Brown was diagnosed with severe concussion syndrome. She was taken off work as a cop by the doctor and placed on Total Temporary Disability. While out on Total Temporary Disability, Brown cost the city of Westminster more than $600,000. That amount included Brown’s full salary—tax-free—and her medical expenses, according to the press release.

All the while, Brown allegedly complained that she was experiencing headaches, dizziness, and sensitivity to light and noise. She also allegedly had problems processing thoughts and words, and was unable to work on the computer.

Former Cop Allegedly Partied, Ran, and Skied During Time Off Work

The only problem? While she was taking in that money, Brown was allegedly partying at “Stagecoach Music Festival, with more than 75,000 people in attendance with loud music and bright lights everywhere and temperatures in excess of 100 degrees.”

Her behavior was thus reported to the Westminster Police Department and an investigation was launched.

Amid the investigation, officers allegedly discovered that, while out on disability, Brown “ran in two 5K races, went snowboarding and/or skiing in Big Bear and Mammoth, went to three AYSO soccer conferences, attended baseball games, played golf, went to Disneyland, and took online courses with a local university.”

A Zoom meeting followed Brown’s Stagecoach sighting. During the video call, Brown was sitting in a dark room, claiming to be unable to look at the screen.

Her stepfather, Peter Gregory Schuman, spoke on her behalf during the meeting. He claimed that she “was unable to do paperwork and was uncertain that she could do phone calls due to her inability to process words or thoughts.”

After the meeting with Schuman, Brown was admitted to an in-patient center for individuals who have a traumatic brain injury.

Former Cop Facing 15 Felony Charges

Brown’s charges include nine felony counts of making a fraudulent statement to obtain compensation, six felony counts of making a fraudulent insurance benefit claim, and one felony enhancement of committing an aggravated while collar crime over $100,000.

If convicted on all counts, Brown faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in state prison. Additionally, if convicted, Brown will forfeit any pension credits she accrued back to the date the felony was committed.

Schuman has also been charged with two felonies for his alleged role in the scheme. He’s facing one felony count of making a fraudulent insurance benefit claim and one felony count of assisting, abetting, conspiring with and soliciting a person in unlawful act.

He faces a maximum sentence of eight years in state prison if convicted on all counts. Schuman, a licensed attorney that practices workers’ compensation defense on behalf of insurance companies, may also suffer discipline by the State Bar of California.