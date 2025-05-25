Couples Who Snuggle at Night Are Less Stressed

Turns out, a bedtime cuddle might be doing more than just helping you doze off. New research from Auburn University shows that couples who physically snuggle up at the start of the night tend to experience lower levels of stress—and feel more emotionally secure in their relationships.

The study, led by psychologist Josh Novak and cognitive development researcher Kaleigh Miller, analyzed data from 143 mixed-gender, bed-sharing couples. On average, these couples had been together for 13 years, with some partnerships nearing three decades. Participants shared information about their typical sleeping positions, stress levels, and feelings of attachment.

Researchers found that couples who started the night in more physically close positions—like spooning, sleeping face-to-face, or lying intertwined—reported significantly lower levels of stress. That stress reduction was then linked to stronger feelings of attachment and security.

“This finding may suggest that individual sleep position may not be a driver or a factor in how a couple chooses to cuddle at night and rather is driven by a desire or need to be close to one’s partner,” the researchers wrote in their paper, published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships.

Interestingly, individual sleep preferences didn’t always match how couples actually positioned themselves together at bedtime. This suggests that many people may be willing to temporarily sacrifice comfort in favor of feeling close to their partner.

“Although the present data was cross-sectional and future research is needed, physical closeness at sleep onset may be a promising and amenable avenue for improving relational and physiological well-being,” the researchers noted.

Not everything about the cuddle-to-wellbeing connection is fully understood. The team didn’t find any strong links between bedtime cuddling and sleep quality, suggesting that physical intimacy doesn’t necessarily improve how well we sleep. “Perhaps intimate positions are disruptive of sleep because sustaining long cuddling positions may be uncomfortable,” they wrote, noting possible issues like increased body temperature or pre-existing sleep disorders.

Still, the benefits of a little bedtime touch appear to go beyond comfort. The data suggests that even brief physical closeness before falling asleep may help reduce stress and build emotional security, especially in long-term relationships.

So, while not everyone loves sharing a bed—or staying tangled in limbs all night—this study suggests that just a few minutes of closeness at the beginning of the night could go a long way toward feeling more connected.