Listen to a Fuzzed-Out New Courtney Love Track “Miss Narcissist”

Witth all the latest happenings with Kurt Cobain (RIP DIED IN TRAGIC TRASH FIRE), it’s about time there was some brand new Courtney Love music happening. With the release of this new single “Miss Narcissist” on Nathan Williams’ (Wavves) record label Ghost Ramp. Listening to it, you can totally tell why the hell the Hole frontwoman would put something down on his label. It manages to stay contemporary and noisy, while at the same time Courtney Love’s roots from the 90s ripple through the framework of the track.

Check out the song below, and look out for its release on a seven-inch this summer.