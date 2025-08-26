The Coway Airmega 100 Is a Pint-Sized Breath of Fresh Air

It isn’t much larger than a trash can, but that just makes the Airmega 100 easier to stash away in a corner. Or, in my case, it lives under a desk in my office, but that’s also in a corner. It’s just that compact.

The Airmega 100, Coway’s smallest air purifier until they launched the Airmega 50 midway through this year, is a gem for tiny rooms. For your living room, not so much, but there are other air purifiers for that.

If you need an air purifier for your office at work, dorm room, or a fairly small bedroom, the Airmega 100 is the best I’ve used. And I’ve used a lot of air purifiers over the last six years.

small details

Coway’s leaned more toward a modern look with the air purifiers it’s releasing these days, compared to those in the 2010s and early 2020s. I dig it. The Airmega 100 looks like a cool prop from Alien, and the ring of light (which you can turn off) adds a touch of class to a utilitarian appliance that’s built to just suck up pollution, dust, and your dead skin cells.

I’ve made a handy guide for understanding all the technical jargon that saturates air purifier marketing. The short of it is that you want your air purifier to have an HEPA filter (the Airmega 100 does) and to achieve 5 ACH (air changes per hour).

Coway rates this as suitable for spaces up to 133.6 square feet if you’re aiming for 5 ACH. That’s not that big. A 10′ x 12′ room would be (checks math) 120 square feet, so that’s about the size of the room the Airmega 100 is best for.

And wouldn’t you know, that’s about the size of my office. I say “about” because one of my walls is at a weird angle, making it look like a slice of birthday cake cut by a child.

But regardless of its geometrical idiosyncrasies, I’m happy to have this small, automatic, unnoticeably quiet air purifier purring away silently with me all day as I write, such as I’m doing right now.