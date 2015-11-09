Craftwerk: Dogfish Head

Sam Calagione is one the forefathers of the craft beer revolution. His brewery Dogfish Head, founded in 1995, now produces over 175,000 barrels of beer annually, growing nearly 400 percent between 2003 and 2006. We traveled down to their massive headquarters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, to have Sam show us their very impressive operation. We also visited their brewpub to whip up a scrapple-based beer Sam has been thinking up for quite some time. Enjoy this inside look into one of the world’s biggest craft breweries.
For more about beer, check out our friends at BeerAdvocate.