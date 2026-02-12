Tool Frontman Maynard James Keenan Has Some Regrets Over Lyrics He Wrote on the Band’s Early Albums

Tool has long been known for some wildly controversial and confrontational lyrics in songs such as “Prison Sex” and “Stinkfist”. Now, frontman Maynard James Keenan says he has regrets over some of the Lyrics he wrote on the band’s earlier albums.

During an interview on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast, Keenan opened up and confessed he’s not keen on performing some of his band’s older material. “There’s some old Tool songs that I don’t like playing them because I feel like I failed them,” he said.

“They’re popular songs, but I was trying to make a joke, and it was a dumb joke, and I should’ve just moved on,” Keenan added. “I feel like the lyrics don’t hold up under scrutiny.”

Specifically addressing the song “4°” from Tool’s debut record Undertow (1993), he says: “The way I wrote it, I was trying to f***ing make a butt sex joke, and it was dumb. The song’s beautiful, what those guys did musically is great, and I think maybe the melody’s a good melody, but the words are just dumb.” He then added, “I don’t know what the f*** I was thinking.”

I’m not even gonna get into what “Stinkfist” is about, but you can probably guess

Shifting from lyrical content to performance, Keenan later shared that working with his Pucifer bandmate/co-vocalist Carina Round has helped him get better at using his voice. “I think I have figured out how to work with it better by arranging sets a certain way,” he said. “Working with Carina and singing in Puscifer has helped me develop better longevity, vocal skills. That’s helped quite a bit.”

“I feel like I’m doing some things better as far as being able to sing tomorrow night and the next night and the next night,” Keenan added. “But at my age, there’s some songs that I can’t even do no matter what I try, tuning down or whatever. They are just out of my range now.”

Maynard James Keenan is heading out on tour with his band Puscifer in March

While Tool does not appear to be active at the moment, fans of Keenan can catch him on tour with Puscifer starting in March. Find all the Normal Isn’t North American tour dates below.