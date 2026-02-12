Marvel Rivals Season 6.5 Patch Notes – Buffs, Nerfs, Team-Ups Changes, & More

Marvel Rivals Season 6.5 is kicking off on February 13, 2026. This update will see the hero Elsa Bloodstone join the Duelist roster, new hero skins, new events including animal skins for Rocket Raccoon, Jeff the Land Shark, and Squirrel Girl, and of course, new balance changes and adjustments.

Ahead of the Marvel Rivals Season 6.5 update, the hero balance changes have been revealed, detailing the upcoming buffs, nerfs, adjustments, and Team-Up altercations set to arrive. If you’re wondering which heroes are being the most significantly affected, everything you’ll need to know about the patch notes has been outlined below.

Videos by VICE

Marvel Rivals Season 6.5 Patch Notes – Hero Nerfs, Buffs, & More

Here is a hero table that summarizes every hero and if they are being buffed, nerfed, or tweaked in anticipation of Marvel Rivals Season 6.5:

Hero Result Doctor Strange Minor buff Rogue Buff Thor Adjustments/New effect Venom Buff Deadpool Buff Moon Knight Nerf Phoenix Nerf Psylocke Adjustments Squirrel Girl Buff Star-Lord Buff Storm Adjustments/New effects The Punisher Buff Wolverine Buff Adam Warlock Buff/New effects Invisible Woman Nerf Loki Nerf Ultron Buff

More in-depth details for each hero and their changes in Marvel Rivals Season 6 have been included below:

VANGUARD

Doctor Strange

The Sorcerer Supreme’s magical defenses get a minor nerf; time to be a little more strategic!

Reduce Shield of the Seraphim Shield Value recovery speed from 70/s to 60/s.

Rogue

Rogue’s ready to steal more than just powers; she’s taking names with a slight increase to her threat potential.

Increase Defensive Stance absorbed Damage energy conversion rate from 0.27 to 0.35.

Reduce Fatal Attraction cooldown from 17s to 14s.

Thor

The God of Thunder still stands tall, but his extra durability isn’t quite as legendary.

Hammer Throw New Effect: Hits now grant 50 Bonus Health (only triggers once per throw, even if hitting multiple enemies).

Reduce Bonus Health provided by Storm Surge from 75 to 50.

Venom

The Lethal Protector gets a small survivability bump!

Increase base health from 650 to 675.

Increase Feast of the Abyss (Ultimate Ability) Damage-to-Bonus-Health conversion from 1 to 1.3.

DUELIST

Deadpool (Duelist)

The Merc with a Mouth is a little harder to keep down!

Increase Healing Amount gained when releasing Pop Quiz! (Ultimate Ability) from 30 to 35 and from 60 to 70 upon passing the challenge.

Moon Knight

Khonshu must be crying off in a corner somewhere. Mark’s survivability takes a slight hit!

Reduce the Bonus Max Health provided by Moon Blade from 100 to 75.

Phoenix

The Phoenix Force dims a little. Jean’s staying power is slightly toned down.

Reduce base health from 275 to 250.

Psylocke

Sharper in the fight, softer with her ultimate!

Psionic Crossbow Damage Falloff: Adjust maximum Damage Falloff at 30m from 60% to 70%.

Reduce the single-hit Damage of Dance of the Butterfly (Ultimate Ability) from 170 to 160.

Squirrel Girl

Doreen is now as quick as a squirrel on espresso!

Increase the projectile speed of Squirrel Blockade when unleashing without charge from 20m/s to 30m/s.

Star-Lord

LE-GEN-DARY moments just got a little easier!

Reduce the energy cost of Galactic Legend (Ultimate Ability) from 3400 to 3100.

Storm

Ororo’s wind and lightning are more electrifying, and friendlier to use!

Weather Control – Tornado New Effect: Using Wind Blade and Bolt Rush under this aura now grants Storm Bonus Health. Damage Conversion Ratio: 25%, up to a max of 75 Bonus Health.

Weather Control – Thunder New Effect: Under this aura, Wind Blade hits reduce Bolt Rush cooldown by 0.5s (only once per cast, even if hitting multiple enemies). Increase Bolt Rush spell field range radius from 1m to 1.5m.

Thunder & Lightning New Effect: Ally buffs now decay over 2s after leaving the aura instead of vanishing instantly.

Thunder: Reduce Damage Boost for allies from 12% to 8%.

Reduce animation end lag when using Weather Control.

The Punisher

Frank Castle’s ultimate justice now comes faster. Lock and load!

Reduce the energy cost of Final Judgement (Ultimate Ability) from 3700 to 3400.

Wolverine

Less waiting, more slashing. Wolverine’s rage can’t be contained.

Reduce the energy cost of Last Stand (Ultimate Ability) from 3400 to 2800.

STRATEGIST

Adam Warlock

Cosmic upgrades for Adam. Flight and more fight!

New Ability: Adam can now enter flight mode at 10m/s for up to 4s at full energy; energy fully recharges from 0 to max in 15s.

Soul Bond New Effect: Adam can now hover and attack during the ability’s duration.

Invisible Woman

Sue Storm’s control game is a bit less relentless.

Increase the cooldown of Force Physics from 8s to 10s.

Loki

Less healing, more scheming. Loki’s support takes a slight hit.

Reduce Mystical Missile charges from 12 to 10.

Ultron

Ultron’s support radius expands. Mechanical mayhem, now with extra coverage!

Increase Imperative: Patch drone detach range from 30m to 35m.

Marvel Rivals Season 6.5 Team-Up Ability Changes

Fantastic Four: Invisible Woman + Human Torch, Mister Fantastic & The Thing

The iconic Fantastic Four Team-Up is being retired. Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben may still be the First Family of Marvel, but their special in-game synergy is taking a break.

Remove Fantastic Four Team-Up Ability.

Mr. Pool’s Interdimensional Toy Box: Deadpool + Jeff the Land Shark & Elsa Bloodstone

Elsa Bloodstone (unwillingly) joins this prank party! Monsters and baddies beware, the English Girl is on her way with an upgrade from the Merc with a Mouth’s mysterious bag of tricks!

Elsa gains the Bloodstone’s Boombox Bullets ability through her Team-Up with Deadpool.

Gamma Charge: Hulk + Black Panther & The Thing

He’s packing more punch than ever! It’s clobberin’ time, supercharged with a gamma twist!

The Thing joins the gamma chaos and gains the Gamma Gauntlets ability through his team-up with Hulk.

Rocket Network: Rocket Raccoon + Mister Fantastic & Star-Lord

Flexible tech meets furry firepower! Prepare for stretchy solutions and raccoon-fueled chaos!

Mister Fantastic connects to the network and unlocks the Fantastic Amplifier ability through his Team-Up with Rocket Raccoon.

Psionic Mayhem: Invisible Woman + Doctor Strange

Prepare for a psionic tempest worthy of the multiverse.