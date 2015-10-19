Crate Expectations: Claptone

Like most people, DJs and producers have specific songs tied to events throughout their lives. In Crate Expectations, we extract a playlist from their memories to tell their story. This week’s subject: Claptone.

THUMP: What’s the first song you ever loved?

The first song I ever loved was sung by a bird and I never found out what its name was. Neither the bird’s nor the song’s by the way.

Videos by VICE

What are the first two songs you ever mixed together?

It was in the mid 70s. I started mixing with disco records. First Choice, Chic, Double Exposure, D-Train, The Peech Boys and of course “The Music Got Me,” by Visual.

What is your worst guilty pleasure song?

I don’t feel guilty if I like a song that is not considered to be cool by the hipsters. The most important thing is that a song gives me something, reaches out to me, touches me and finally pleasures me.

What song have you had on repeat in the last month?

I love variation so I change my playlist every day. Whenever I find the time I pick a record from my extensive vinyl collection and listen to it. It can be anything from Adrian Sherwood to Portishead, The Doors to Jay-Z, The Sisters Of Mercy to Popol Vu, from Friendly Fires to Der Plan.

Which track of your own do you love the most?

I love all of my tracks at times.

Read More on THUMP: Claptone Gets Added to Full Moon Fest, Throws Down Groovetastic Mix

What track of your own do you hate the most?

I hate all of my tracks at times.

What’s the last song you want to hear before the lights go on?

I tend to play a song that fits these special moments. For a long time I played that Claptone remix of “When The Night Is Over,” but as my new album “Charmer” just dropped I might end the night with my Young Galaxy collaboration: the beautiful “Leave Your Light On.”

Claptone is performing at the Everleigh in Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday, October 20. Tickets and information are available here.



Claptone is on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter