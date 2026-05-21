Did PlayStation Just Leak a New Uncharted? Patent Sparks Rumors Ahead of State of Play

A recent patent filed by Sony Interactive Entertainment has some players believing a new Uncharted game for PS5 could be announced during the June State of Play. However, the new PlayStation copyright could be for something else entirely.

PlayStation “Break In” Patent Sparks New Uncharted Rumors

Screenshot: Naughty Dog

As we previously reported, Sony is hosting a 60-minute PlayStation State of Play on June 2, 2026. So understandably, the rumor mill went into overdrive when a new SIE patent for a PS5 title was recently discovered ahead of the showcase. Even more intriguing is that the trademark was just filed on May 20 in both Europe and the US.

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According to new documents, Sony PlayStation has filed patents for a game called “Break In” with the USPTO The trademark files unfortunately don’t offer any additional details. However, the words “Break In” immediately had many players speculating that it was related to a new Uncharted game. You know, with Nathan Drake being a thief and all. Although, to be clear, there is nothing to indicate that this has anything to do with the Naughty Dog franchise.

Screenshot: USPTO

Regardless, players took to social media to spin their theories about Nathan Drake’s potential return. On Reddit, for example, one user wrote “Perfect title for Uncharted 5.” Another user on X speculated “this sounds like it could be the next Uncharted game.” Some even speculated it could be an Uncharted remake for PS5.

While there have been rumors in the past of another studio working on an Uncharted spinoff, there has never been any source confirming that a new project in the Naughty Dog franchise is being worked on. This latest trademark patent could instead be related to something else.

Could Sony’s “Break In” Patent Actually Be Fairgame$?

Screenshot: PlayStation

Let’s be real, when Fairgame$ was first announced in May 2023, it looked rough. Ever since then, reception around the live-service game has been lukewarm at best. Not helping matters is the game’s name itself. However, “Break In” would actually be a much better title for the project. It’s easier to say, and it doesn’t have that silly dollar sign at the end of it.

It also would make sense, since Fairgame$ was described as being a heist game similar to Payday. Specifically, it’s reportedly going to be a competitive extraction shooter where you rob banks or vaults. So the new “Break In” Sony patent could be the game’s new branding that will be revealed at the State of Play on June 2. Although, this is also just pure speculation.

I also wanted to point out that “Break In” might not even be a game. I think people are assuming it’s a new PS5 exclusive title, although I do get why people believe that. Because unless Sony PlayStation is getting into the business of robbing banks, what product would even have that kind of name besides a game? Regardless, hopefully we won’t have to wait very long to see what it’s related to, as the summer State of Play is literally just weeks away.