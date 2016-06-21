Creative Adult’s Weird-Ass Rock Music Is “Charged” in Their New Video

Be warned: if you’re some kind of rock purist, you should probably close this window and fuck off back to your dad’s record collection. That’s because Creative Adult out of San Francisco seemingly make it a sport to see how hard they can fuck with a rock song. They’re set to release their sophomore record, Fear Of Life, a product built out of tension which they resolved for the sake of putting together the best record possible.
Today, they’re premiering their new video for “Charged,” one of their haziest tracks to date. In some dream world where you can still find music videos on TV, this is the kind of video you’d hope to flip to while surfing. It begins innocuously enough, a girl sitting in a totally white space rolling up a joint, and then the screen gets overtaken by waterfalls of color and images. Likewise, the music follows the same narrative, a hummable rock song becomes more insane as it progresses, waves of solos and reverb push way past the limits, also helped by some sweet vocal harmonies courtesy of Kristina Esfandiari (King Woman, Miserable) that make it even easier to sink into the sound.
