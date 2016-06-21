Creative Adult’s Weird-Ass Rock Music Is “Charged” in Their New Video

Be warned: if you’re some kind of rock purist, you should probably close this window and fuck off back to your dad’s record collection. That’s because Creative Adult out of San Francisco seemingly make it a sport to see how hard they can fuck with a rock song. They’re set to release their sophomore record, Fear Of Life, a product built out of tension which they resolved for the sake of putting together the best record possible.

Today, they’re premiering their new video for “Charged,” one of their haziest tracks to date. In some dream world where you can still find music videos on TV, this is the kind of video you’d hope to flip to while surfing. It begins innocuously enough, a girl sitting in a totally white space rolling up a joint, and then the screen gets overtaken by waterfalls of color and images. Likewise, the music follows the same narrative, a hummable rock song becomes more insane as it progresses, waves of solos and reverb push way past the limits, also helped by some sweet vocal harmonies courtesy of Kristina Esfandiari (King Woman, Miserable) that make it even easier to sink into the sound.

Pre-order ‘Fear Of Life’ here.

Tour dates:

08.21 Los Angeles, CA @ Non Plus Ultra

08.22 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

08.24 Denver, CO @ ThE Moon Room

08.25 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

08.27 Seattle, WA @ The Black Lodge

08.29 Portland, OR @ Black Water

08.30 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill (Record Release Show)

10.03 Belgium Antwerp @ Kavka Tue

10.04 Netherlands, Amsterdam @ Winston

10.05 Germany, Cologne @ Blueshell

10.06 Germany, Berlin @ Cassiopaia

10.07 Germany, Nurnburg @ Desi

10.08 Austria Vienna @ Bach

10.09 Italy, Bologna @ Freakout Club

10.10 Switzerland, Zurich @ Dynamo

10.11 Germany, Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof.

10.12 France, Paris @ Mecanique Ondulatoire

10.13 UK, Brighton @ Green Door Store

10.14 UK, London @ Moth Club

10.15 UK, Cardiff @ Four Bars

10.16 UK, Glasgow @ Nice and Sleazy

10.17 UK, Manchester @ Star and Garter

10.18 UK, Leeds @ Brudenell Social Club

10.19 UK, Norwich @ Owl Santuary

10.20 UK, Nottingham @ Basement