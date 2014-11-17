Crispy Brussels Sprouts Recipe

“This recipe will make extra dressing, but it is good on most things in life.”

Servings: 2

Prep: 30 minutes

Total: 50 minutes

Ingredients

For the dressing

1 handful peeled garlic

neutral oil, to cover (grapeseed or canola)

1 orange

1 grapefruit

1 lemon

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

For the sprouts

2 handfuls Brussel sprouts, relatively small, cut in half

neutral oil, to coat (grapeseed or canola)

To finish

1 three-finger pinch fresh shallots, sliced thinly as possible

1 four-finger pinch-fried shallots, homemade or bought at the Asian market

1 three-finger pinch scallions, sliced thin

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

Directions

1. First, make the dressing. Preheat your oven to 350 F. Place the garlic in a ovenproof pan, and cover with oil. Cover the pan with foil and put in the preheated oven for 45 minutes or until the garlic is golden and soft. Let it cool to room temperature.

2. Strain the garlic (reserving the oil) then place in a blender with the zest of the orange and lemon, plus the juice of all the citrus. Blend until smooth, then drizzle in half the garlic oil and season with salt and pepper. Save the rest of the garlic oil for another use. (It’s great for fried eggs in the morning.) This whole process can be done up to three days ahead, and the dressing can be kept in the fridge until it is needed. Just pull it out and let it warm to room temperature before using.

3. About 30 minutes before you are ready to serve, rip the oven to as hot as you are comfortable bringing it up to. You should probably open a window if there is one around, and turn on the hood.

4. Toss the halved sprouts in a small amount of oil, then place cut side down on a lightly greased sheet pan. Roast until almost black on the bottom. Alternatively, place them cut side up and use your broiler to the same effect. The kitchen may get a little smokey. It may set off the fire alarm. Sorry in advance.

5. If your fire alarm is going off, open some windows and frantically try to fan the smoke away from the unit. Sorry again.

6. If the fire alarm has not gone off, transfer the sprouts to a large mixing bowl. You want to work quickly.

7. Add the fresh shallots and the dressing, season to taste with additional salt and black pepper, and transfer to a bowl and top with the fried shallots and scallions. Eat relatively quickly. Give your relatives a hug. Eat some turkey. Apologize to grandma about the fire alarm.

