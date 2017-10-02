Crispy Chicken Fingers Recipe

Servings: 2
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
Videos by VICE
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon dried tarragon
1 tablespoon minced fresh tarragon
1 ½ teaspoons celery salt
1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano
1 ½ teaspoons fennel seeds
1 ½ teaspoons garlic powder
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
1 ½ teaspoons onion powder
8 chicken breast tenders
2 cups crushed cornflakes
½ cup|80 grams cornflour
½ cup|80 grams rice flour
½ cup|65 grams wheat flour
vegetable oil, for frying
Directions
- Marinate the chicken: In a medium bowl, mix the mustard, dried and fresh tarragon, celery salt, oregano, fennel, garlic powder, salt, and onion powder. Add the chicken and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
- Heat 3 inches of oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Place the cornflakes in a bowl and place the corn, rice, and wheat flour in a separate bowl together. Toss the chicken in the flour bowl, then in the cornflakes, pressing the cornflakes onto the chicken pieces. Working in batches if necessary, cook the chicken until golden and crisp, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.