Crispy Fish & Chips Recipe

Serves 2

Prep time: 1 ½ hours

Total time: 12 hours

INGREDIENTS

for the fish:

1 whole side of flaky whitefish (about 1 ½ pounds|680 grams), preferably hake, pin-boned and skinned

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 lemon, zested, plus wedges, to serve

malt vinegar, to taste

flaky sea salt, to taste

for the chips:

kosher salt, to taste

3 pounds|1360 grams russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch sticks

vegetable oil, for frying

for the batter:

¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons|200 ml cold beer, preferably Narragansett

¾ cup|120 grams rice flour

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon|80 grams all-purpose flour

¼ cup plus 3 tablespoons|100 ml cold vodka

1 tablespoon plus ¼ teaspoon baking powder

for the tartare sauce:

½ cup|100 grams creme fraiche

½ cup|100 grams mayonnaise

⅓ cup|40 grams minced cornichons

⅓ cup|10 grams minced dill

2 tablespoons thinly sliced chives

1 ½ tablespoons minced capers

1 small shallot, minced

1 lemon, zested

DIRECTIONS

Prepare the fish: Rub the fish all over with the salt and lemon zest. Refrigerate, covered, for 2 hours and up to 12 hours, then wipe the salt off and portion into 4 (6-ounce|170-gram) pieces. Prepare the chips: Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the potatoes and cook until tender, about 12 minutes, then drain. Transfer to a sheet tray fitted with a rack and refrigerate until cool. Heat 3-inches of oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 300°F. Working in batches, add the potatoes and cook until lightly golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the potatoes to a sheet tray and cool completely. Repeat with the remaining potatoes. Make the tartare sauce: Mix the creme fraiche, mayonnaise, cornichons, dill, chives, capers, and shallot together in a medium bowl. Zest in the lemon and stir to combine, then refrigerate until ready to use. Cook the potatoes: Increase the heat of the oil to 350°F. Working in batches, cook the potatoes until golden and crisp, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and keep warm in a 250°F oven. Repeat with the remaining potatoes and keep warm while you fry the fish. Make the batter and fry the fish: Combine all of the ingredients together in a large bowl—don’t worry too much about lumps. Refrigerate for 5 minutes, then, working in batches, dredge the fish in the batter and cook until golden brown, about 6 minutes. Sprinkle the fish with flaky sea salt, spritz with the malt vinegar, then serve with the tartare sauce, chips, and lemon wedges.

