Crispy Fried Tilapia Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

canola oil, for frying

1 1-2 pounds whole tilapia, snapper, or porgie, scaled and gutted

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/2 cup fish sauce

1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons Korean chile powder

1/4 cup fresh lime juice, plus lime wedges for serving

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 thai chiles, stemmed and minced

1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and minced

1 bunch cilantro

1 daikon, peeled and thinly sliced

1 watermelon radish, peeled and thinly sliced

cooked white rice, for serving

Directions

1. Heat 1-inch canola oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high. Season the fish (outside as well as inside the cavity) with salt and pepper and cook, flipping once, until golden, about 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer fish to a plate and keep warm.

2. In a small bowl, combine the fish sauce, 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar, the chile powder, lime juice, olive oil, garlic, chiles, and ginger and stir to combine.

3. Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Add the cilantro and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Drain and transfer the cilantro to a bowl of ice water. Drain the cilantro again, pat dry, and thinly slice. Add to a bowl along with the remaining rice vinegar, the radish, daikon, and salt.

4. To serve, place the rice on a large serving platter and place the fish on top. Serve with the sauce and radishes on the side.