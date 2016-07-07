Crispy Fried Tilapia Recipe

Servings: 2
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
Videos by VICE
canola oil, for frying
1 1-2 pounds whole tilapia, snapper, or porgie, scaled and gutted
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1/2 cup fish sauce
1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
2 tablespoons Korean chile powder
1/4 cup fresh lime juice, plus lime wedges for serving
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 thai chiles, stemmed and minced
1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and minced
1 bunch cilantro
1 daikon, peeled and thinly sliced
1 watermelon radish, peeled and thinly sliced
cooked white rice, for serving
Directions
1. Heat 1-inch canola oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high. Season the fish (outside as well as inside the cavity) with salt and pepper and cook, flipping once, until golden, about 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer fish to a plate and keep warm.
2. In a small bowl, combine the fish sauce, 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar, the chile powder, lime juice, olive oil, garlic, chiles, and ginger and stir to combine.
3. Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Add the cilantro and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Drain and transfer the cilantro to a bowl of ice water. Drain the cilantro again, pat dry, and thinly slice. Add to a bowl along with the remaining rice vinegar, the radish, daikon, and salt.
4. To serve, place the rice on a large serving platter and place the fish on top. Serve with the sauce and radishes on the side.