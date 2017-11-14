Crispy Mashed Potatoes Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

2 pounds|907 grams kipler potatoes or fingerlings, washed

kosher salt, to taste

⅓ cup|80 ml heavy cream

5 sprigs rosemary, plus more for garnish

8 tablespoons|1 stick cold unsalted butter, diced

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

olive oil

6 tablespoons whole milk

Directions

Place the potatoes in a large pan of salted water along with the cream and 3 sprigs of rosemary over high heat. Bring to the boil and cook until the potatoes are tender, 25 minutes. Drain and discard the rosemary. Return the potatoes back to the pan and toss with the remaining rosemary, olive oil, and pepper. Heat the oven to 425°F. Spread the potatoes onto a lined baking tray. Slightly crush the potatoes on the tray adding diced butter on top and season with salt. Roast potatoes until golden and crispy and the butter has been absorbed through, 20 minutes. The potatoes are perfect for eating at this stage! But to turn into a mash, add milk, salt, and pepper and gently mash to leave chunky parts and crispy parts through the mix. Serve with a sprig of rosemary on top.

From How-To: Mashed Potatoes 3 Ways

