Lean Back and Soak Up the Chill Sounds of Cronus’ New Jam “Buck”

As you are probably aware, these are deeply un-chill times. However, despite the world feeling like a Glastonbury welly sinking into a metre of mud, there are still sounds emerging from the carnage, sounds that make you feel like everything’s going to be just fine, sounds like Cronus’ brand new track “Buck”.

If you don’t know who Cronus is, he’s a London-based, Nigeria-born producer who, in his own words, “produces beats during my lunch break at work in the toilets…got a scheduling agreement with the cleaning crew here.” He has laid down tracks for the likes of Kilo Kish and Dawn Richard, and his own music is rich with melody, peppered in spidery electronics, and manages to sound contemplative and chill without ever veering off into boring. Think Massive Attack and Goldie but sprinkled in gaming sounds, turned down a notch, and repackaged for 2016 London.

His latest creation “Buck”, which we are premiering below, is no different. With soulful vocal cuts that sound like they’re travelling through water, and smatters of tinkling piano, the track feels both sweet and woozy, like finding yourself in the middle of summer with no immediate plans. So listen in, and tune out: