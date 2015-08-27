PREMIERE: Cœur de Pirate – “Undone”

Montreal songstress Cœur de Pirate (that’s French for heart of a pirate), made her name writing shimmying pop songs that were coyly cute, heavy on the hooks, and deeply inspired by 60s yé-yé pop—a combo that was met with resounding acclaim and consolidated on her 2012 album Blonde. Tomorrow the singer—born Béatrice Martin—returns with Roses, her third full-length that wipes clean any retro references, and instead finds the 25-year-old penning tunes with a Scandi-pop bent, teaming up with Sweden’s Björn Yttling (of Peter, Bjorn and John) on production, as well as Rob Ellis (PJ Harvey, Marianne Faithfull) and Ash Workman (Metronomy, Christine and the Queens). Pretty pristine company. Oh and she’s moving away from singing only in French to including lilting English, which is definitely new territory for her.
Below is the premiere of “Undone,” another taster from her imminent LP. With percussion reminiscent of Lykke Li’s “I Follow Rivers,” cascading synths, and Martin’s candy-coated melodies, “Undone” manages to sound both melancholic and optimistic. Dive in.
Cœur de Pirate Tour Dates
August 29th, Festival de la Poutine, Drummondville
September 16th, Métropolis / Pop Montreal, Montréal
September 19th, Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver
September 21th, Neumos, Seattle WA
September 22th, Doug Fir Lounge, Portland OR
September 24th, Bimbo’s 365, San Francisco CA
September 26th, The Troubadour, Los Angeles CA
October 1st, L’Impérial Bell, Québec (Complet)
October 2nd, Théâtre Banque National, Saguenay
October 7th, Phoenix Theatre, Toronto
October 9th, Théâtre Granada, Sherbooke
October 14th, Théâtre Lionel-Groulx, Sainte-Thérèse
October 16th, Salle André-Prévost, St-Jérôme
October 17th, Salle Odysée, Gatineau
October 20th, L’Étoile, Brossard
October 21st, Brighton Music Hall, Allston MA
October 22nd, Music Hall Of Williamsburg, Brooklyn NY
October 25th, Sixth & I Historic Synagogue, Washington DC
October 28th, Salle Desjardins, Terrebonne
Roses is out tomorrow via Cherrytree Records/Interscope Records.