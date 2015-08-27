PREMIERE: Cœur de Pirate – “Undone”

Montreal songstress Cœur de Pirate (that’s French for heart of a pirate), made her name writing shimmying pop songs that were coyly cute, heavy on the hooks, and deeply inspired by 60s yé-yé pop—a combo that was met with resounding acclaim and consolidated on her 2012 album Blonde. Tomorrow the singer—born Béatrice Martin—returns with Roses, her third full-length that wipes clean any retro references, and instead finds the 25-year-old penning tunes with a Scandi-pop bent, teaming up with Sweden’s Björn Yttling (of Peter, Bjorn and John) on production, as well as Rob Ellis (PJ Harvey, Marianne Faithfull) and Ash Workman (Metronomy, Christine and the Queens). Pretty pristine company. Oh and she’s moving away from singing only in French to including lilting English, which is definitely new territory for her.

Below is the premiere of “Undone,” another taster from her imminent LP. With percussion reminiscent of Lykke Li’s “I Follow Rivers,” cascading synths, and Martin’s candy-coated melodies, “Undone” manages to sound both melancholic and optimistic. Dive in.



Videos by VICE

Cœur de Pirate Tour Dates

August 29th, Festival de la Poutine, Drummondville

September 16th, Métropolis / Pop Montreal, Montréal

September 19th, Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver

September 21th, Neumos, Seattle WA

September 22th, Doug Fir Lounge, Portland OR

September 24th, Bimbo’s 365, San Francisco CA

September 26th, The Troubadour, Los Angeles CA

October 1st, L’Impérial Bell, Québec (Complet)

October 2nd, Théâtre Banque National, Saguenay

October 7th, Phoenix Theatre, Toronto

October 9th, Théâtre Granada, Sherbooke

October 14th, Théâtre Lionel-Groulx, Sainte-Thérèse

October 16th, Salle André-Prévost, St-Jérôme

October 17th, Salle Odysée, Gatineau

October 20th, L’Étoile, Brossard

October 21st, Brighton Music Hall, Allston MA

October 22nd, Music Hall Of Williamsburg, Brooklyn NY

October 25th, Sixth & I Historic Synagogue, Washington DC

October 28th, Salle Desjardins, Terrebonne

Roses is out tomorrow via Cherrytree Records/Interscope Records.