CureDuchenne and ‘World of Warcraft’ Raise $2 Million Dollars To Help Fight Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

I cried ugly tears the first time I watched The Remarkable Life of Ibelin. It opened my eyes to a world I’ve never had to experience. It was one of the most heartbreaking and heartwarming documentaries I had ever seen. The story of Mats Steen has left an incredible impact on the world. World of Warcraft did its part to try and help. Not only have they memorialized Ibelin within their game, but a recent collaboration between CureDuchenne and World of Warcraft recently raised $2 million to help fight this disease.

Screenshot: Netflix

‘The Remarkable Life of Ibelin’ and the ‘world of warcraft’ Reven Pack Helped Bring Attention to This Disease

My journey into World of Warcraft started late. But, one of the first things I needed to do was purchase the Reven Pack. The impact The Remarkable Life of Ibelin had on me is nearly impossible to put into words. And while a $20 pack may not seem like much, every donation helped. It seems that plenty of players felt the same way, as hordes (and hopefully, alliances) flocked to the shop to purchase this pack in honor of Mats.

According to a Press Release to help mark the occasion:

“The global gaming community rallied behind the initiative. Making this one of the most successful fundraising collaborations in World of Warcraft’s history. The tribute to Mats Steen within the game not only honored his legacy but also sparked worldwide awareness of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, reinforcing the power of community, connection, and storytelling in making a real-world impact.”

The most important part, however, is the fact that World of Warcraft/Blizzard Entertainment donated 100% of the purchase price of “The Reven Pack” digital bundle to CureDuchenne. This is a massive number, and a great cause to support. While there is still plenty of work to be done before a cure for Duchenne is found? This is a great step in the right direction and shows how much a person can impact their community. I hope we see the return of the World of Warcraft Reven Pack each year, as it could be a wonderful way to honor Mats and help CureDuchenne continue to raise additional funds for their mission.