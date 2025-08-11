Happy Monday! Welcome to a new start to the week, which begins under the waning gibbous moon phase. This particular phase of the lunar cycle follows the full moon, which occurred on Saturday. You might have noticed the beautiful, glowing celestial object in the sky this weekend, or perhaps you felt its potent energy.

Now, as we move away from the full moon and venture toward the end of the lunar cycle, we experience a sense of impending closure.

Wondering what today’s energy has in store for you? Let’s dive into the current moon phase to discover its magic.

Current Moon Phase: August 11, 2025

Today—August 11, 2025—we are under a waning gibbous moon. This is the sixth of eight phases in the lunar cycle. It occurs just after the full moon and just before the third quarter moon. Currently, the moon is 17.2 days old and has a 93% illumination.

During this phase, the moon appears to get smaller and smaller as the sun illuminates it less and less. It will eventually reach 0% illumination during the new moon, which will occur on August 23.

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon phase is the opposite of the waxing gibbous moon phase.

“As the moon begins its journey back toward the sun, the opposite side of the moon now reflects the moon’s light,” NASA reports. “The lighted side appears to shrink, but the moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The moon rises later and later each night.”

According to Moongiant, the waning gibbous can be best seen during the early morning hours on the western horizon. It typically rises between 9 p.m. and midnight, getting later each day.

Waning Gibbous Moon in Pisces

Pisces is a water sign, meaning it’s typically associated with deep emotions. This zodiac sign is known for its mysticism, intuitive nature, emotional sensitivity, and dreamy state. When the moon enters Pisces, these themes are prevalent and heightened.

A waning gibbous moon signifies a time for introspection, processing your emotions, and releasing anything that’s keeping you stagnant. You might also notice that you’re especially intuitive during this phase, gaining clarity on certain areas of your life or having strong “gut” feelings you can’t ignore. Listen to this inner knowing.

If you feel especially emotional today, don’t fight it. Rather, transmute your pain into art. Channel your sensitivity or nostalgia into self-expression, and connect with others on a more intimate level.

Waning Gibbous Symbolism

This phase of the lunar cycle marks the ideal time to continue releasing what you cut ties with during the full moon.

As the moon loses its light (or becomes less illuminated by the sun from our view here on Earth), we are reminded that it’s safe to let go of what doesn’t serve us. In fact, this helps us make room for what is in better alignment with our truest desires and values. The seeds you planted during the new moon might start sprouting during this time—but only if you are willing to part ways with what’s holding you back.

Don’t be afraid to close some chapters. The new ones will bring you even more growth and prosperity.