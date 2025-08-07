Happy almost full moon!

Depending on who you ask, today’s moon phase is technically a waxing gibbous, but some consider it the full moon.

Videos by VICE

Now, the full moon really only lasts for a few moments, when the moon reaches 100% illumination. So, some people only label the specific day of the event as the full moon.

Because August’s full moon occurs early in the morning on Saturday, most experts would still consider today’s moon phase to be a waxing gibbous. However, the moon appears relatively full right now. I mean, it’s currently at 97% illumination.

All that being said, we are likely experiencing the energy of both the waxing gibbous and the full moon right now. You might notice intensity in the air, or perhaps you’re a bit more emotional than usual.

This current moon is also situated in the sign of Capricorn, adding an element of seriousness to the equation.

Let’s dive in.

Current Moon Phase: August 7, 2025

Today’s current moon phase is a waxing gibbous in Capricorn. However, as I mentioned above, you might consider today to be the full moon.

According to Moongiant, “The moon’s current phase for today and tonight is a waxing gibbous phase. Visible through most of the night sky, setting a few hours before sunrise. This phase is when the moon is more than 50% illuminated but not yet a full moon. The phase lasts about 7 days with the moon becoming more illuminated each day until the full moon.”

The waxing gibbous is the fourth phase of the lunar cycle. Currently, the moon is 13.07 days old and has a 97% illumination.

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waxing gibbous moon is the phase that leads up to the full moon, during which the moon’s illumination increases from 50% to 100%. However, the moon is likely to appear full in the sky right now, as we are just days away from the full moon.

“This moon phase occurs once a month, rising around 3 p.m., and setting around 3 a.m., sticking around for approximately 7.38 days before going into the Full Moon phase,” Kopernik Observatory & Science Center explains. “The term waxing means increasing, and the term gibbous means ‘humped-back.’ Therefore, this phase is called waxing gibbous because the surface area of the Moon that you see is increasing, and the shape of the lit-up part of the Moon looks like a humpback.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Capricorn

Today’s waxing gibbous moon is situated in the astrological sign of Capricorn, a zodiac sign known for its discipline and ambition.

According to Zodiac Signs, “Capricorn is a sign that represents time and responsibility, and its representatives are traditional and often very serious by nature. These individuals possess an inner state of independence that enables significant progress both in their personal and professional lives. They are masters of self-control and have the ability to lead the way, make solid and realistic plans, and manage many people who work for them at any time. They will learn from their mistakes and get to the top based solely on their experience and expertise.”

When the moon moves into Capricorn, there’s often a feeling of refined focus and groundedness.

Waxing Gibbous Symbolism

The waxing gibbous moon often symbolizes growth, adjustment, and final steps toward reaching your goals. As we move closer to the full moon this weekend, it’s a great time for reflection, refinement, and transformation. Get ready to release anything blocking your path, from repressed emotions to subconscious self-limiting beliefs.