Happy Friday—and welcome to the weekend!

Today’s moon phase is the waxing crescent, just as it was yesterday and will be again tomorrow. Right now, it’s at 20% illumination and is 4.4 days old. The moon might appear like a curved sliver of light in the sky at this time.

Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Dzika Mrowka/Getty Images

Current Moon Phase: September 26, 2025

Today’s moon phase is a waxing crescent moon in the astrological sign of Scorpio. However, the moon will be moving into Sagittarius later in the evening, after 9 p.m.

According to Moongiant, “The waxing crescent on September 26 has an illumination of 20%. This is the percentage of the moon illuminated by the sun. The illumination is constantly changing and can vary up to 10% a day. On September 26, the Moon is 4.4 days old.”

For reference, the entire lunar cycle lasts for around 29.5 days and stretches across eight different phases: New Moon, Waxing Crescent, First Quarter, Waxing Gibbous, Full Moon, Waning Gibbous, Last Quarter, and Waning Crescent. We are still quite early in the current cycle.

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

During the waxing crescent moon, which is the second phase of the lunar cycle following the new moon, the moon gains illumination from the sun. It seemingly “grows” in the sky, going from 0% to 50% illumination. This phase typically lasts for about a week.

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio

For most of today, the moon will be in the astrological sign of Scorpio—a passionate and intuitive water sign.

As AstroSeek reports, “Moon in Scorpio creates the need to delve into your feelings as deep as possible. You desire meaningful emotional exchanges now more than at any other time, even if it is not easy, and you are forced to change many things. Shallow relationships do not satisfy you, because they are not purifying enough.”

Once the moon shifts into Sagittarius later in the evening, however, you might notice a change in energy. Your focus might switch away from your emotions and relationships to your overall sense of purpose in life. This might gift you a more adventurous spirit.

According to AstroSeek, during this transition, “The greatest need is to always search for something. In order to feel safe, you might find that you need to have a goal, mission, or philosophy that gives your life meaning. With Moon in Sagittarius, you have an optimistic approach to life, and you believe that things will get better even if you get into trouble.”

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

According to various spiritual traditions and ancient cultures, the moon is a magical celestial entity that’s associated with growth and rebirth. Each phase also holds its own deep symbolism.

The waxing crescent moon is a powerful symbol of renewal, hope, and inspiration. During this portion of the lunar cycle, you might feel more motivated or find yourself daydreaming about your ideal future. Now is the time to set intentions and plant seeds to nurture throughout the remainder of the lunar cycle.