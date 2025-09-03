Happy Wednesday!

How are you feeling this morning? We have a ton going on right now, astrology-speaking. With Saturn retrograde in Pisces and a full moon on its way, you might be feeling a ton of chaotic energy. But don’t fret—you have time to prepare.

We are still in the fourth moon phase of the lunar cycle, which is called the waxing gibbous. This phase occurs just before the full moon, when the moon is gaining illumination from the sun. It will last until the full moon on September 7.

Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: September 3, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous with 81% illumination. The current moon is also 10.54 days old and is in the astrological sign of Capricorn. During this time, you might feel particularly ambitious and focused on your dreams/goals. Don’t be afraid to embrace this energy and devote your time to any projects or manifestations you’ve been putting off.

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waxing gibbous moon phase is the fourth phase of the lunar cycle, occurring after the first quarter moon and before the full moon. Right now, the moon has an illumination of between 50% and 100% (gaining more every day). From our view here on Earth, it appears to be growing in size, reaching a full moon at the end of this week.

According to Moongiant, “During a waxing gibbous, the moon rises in the east in mid-afternoon and is high in the eastern sky at sunset. The word gibbous first appeared in the 14th century and has its roots in the Latin word ‘gibbosus,’ meaning humpbacked.” This refers to the shape of the moon right now.

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Capricorn

Today’s waxing gibbous moon the Earth sign Capricorn, which is often referred to as the “father” of the zodiac. Due to the sign’s sensibility, ambition, and hard-working nature, many believe Capricorns hold the secret to success and security.

According to AstroSeek, during the moon in Capricorn, “You might have a strong need for being useful to the society, and you look for justification in the outside world.”

“You may underestimate what you want from yourself and for yourself. Shyness may be accompanied by resentment of the fact that others ignore you,” AstroSeek continued. “Do not seek approval from the outside, it will not help you get rid of your doubt, and it is harmful to you. You have to trust your inner values.”

Waxing Gibbous Symbolism

A waxing gibbous moon is quite the spiritual symbol for many. As the moon seemingly grows in size, so does our ambition and passion for our dreams. This might mean you experience a sudden burst of inspiration or an urge to work toward your goals.

Many also think of this phase as the time for any last-ditch efforts. If you’ve been procrastinating any sort of action this past week or so, now is the time to get your shit together and hustle.