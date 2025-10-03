D4vd’s Manager Refutes Claims Made by ‘Misinformed’ TikTok True Crime Enthusiast

As the investigation involving D4vd (real name David Anthony Burke) continues in Los Angeles, the singer’s manager has spoken on the subject for the first time. Most recently, D4vd’s family was involved in an alleged “swatting” prank. Police were sent to the family’s Texas home, where D4vd’s parents, brother, and sister live. The singer was not home at the time, but apparently the officers received a call about gunshots. The incident was noted as an attempted prank.

Earlier, a TikTok user named Lauren Brady, under the handle Girl Town, made unfounded claims against D4vd’s manager, Josh Marshall. In a recent video, the New Jersey makeup artist speculated that Marshall was involved in the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the 15-year-old girl who was found dead in D4vd’s Tesla last month.

She initially cited a source from Lauren Conlin of the YouTube channel PopCrimeTV, who interviewed private investigator Steve Fischer. The interview presented several theories that were unconfirmed, including claims against Marshall. Brady posted a follow-up video highlighting Marshall’s subsequent comments on her initial video, where he refuted the claims.

“How dare you say something like this with no facts,” Marshall wrote in the comments. “This video is false and the person is misinformed. This is the only time I’ll speak on this matter. FOR NOW. This has been a tough time for my family as I am a father of 3 children.”

D4vd’s Manager Speaks Against Assumptions About Ongoing Criminal Case

The claims about Marshall didn’t stop there. The theories also stated that Marshall lived in a house with D4vd and Hernandez in Hollywood, and that he received an email with Hernandez’s missing poster from a “family friend.”

“I received no emails and I’m no one’s roommate, I live full-time at home with my wife and kids,” Marshall replied. “My daughter is 14 and this news is affecting so many lives. I never received any emails. I had zero knowledge of anything and I don’t live in California.

“Also I work remotely 95 per cent of the time and my job doesn’t require me to have much interaction with any of my clients/David, as there are many others that work with him on a day-to-day capacity, not me,” Marshall’s reply continued. “Let me remind people a lot of this is speculation and alleged. In the meantime, I am with my family helping them emotionally get through the news of this tragedy. Please report on factual information.”

He also shared his hopes that the investigation is successful in finding justice for Hernandez. Marshall wrote, “This news is tragic for so many and for her family. I hope the proper authorities get to the bottom of it soon.”

Speculations On Open Investigations CaN Sometimes Do More Harm Than Good

So far, there are five separate TikTok videos on Brady’s page about the open criminal investigation involving D4vd and Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The videos occasionally cite sources, and Brady shares her own speculations as well. Brady is far from the only true crime enthusiast to contemplate the evidence. But sharing theories on social media can often be a double-edged sword. It’s possible to reach a wider audience with information on a cold case, but speculation about an open criminal case runs the risk of damaging or prolonging the investigation.

Hernandez’s body was found in the trunk of D4vd’s Tesla in a Los Angeles impound lot on September 8. However, there have not been any official suspects named in her death. D4vd canceled his current tour and has reportedly been cooperating with the LAPD. Recently, Hernandez’s cause of death was “deferred,” which means it could take several months to determine how she died.

LAPD Captain Scot M. Williams has confirmed that police “know for sure that Celeste Rivas Hernandez died and someone placed her body in the front trunk area of David Burke’s Tesla.” He also stated that they have yet to determine “if anyone has any criminal culpability for her death beyond the concealment of her dead body.”

This article includes corrections pertaining to the sources cited in Ms. Brady’s initial video, and has been edited to include her follow-up video and to correct details made in error.

