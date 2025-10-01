D4VD’s Texas Home Was Swatted Amidst Ongoing Dead Body Investigation

D4VD has been at the center of a dead body investigation for weeks, and now the pop/R&B singer has been the victim of a swatting prank.

TMZ reports that D4VD’s Texas home, where his parents live, was visited by cops on Thursday, Sept. 18, just one day before he canceled all remaining dates on his Withered World Tour. According to reports, someone had called the police to claim they heard gunshots coming from the house.

In police bodycam footage, officers are seen approaching the Hempstead home and knocking on the door, much to the surprise of D4VD’s parents, who both answer. In the footage, D4VD’s mom says that there are four people in the house, and that two of her children — a son and daughter — are home. TMZ noted that D4VD — real name David Burke — has a sister and a younger brother, so it seems as if he was not at the house during the incident.

D4VD’s father is heard saying that he believes someone is “messing” with them, and his mother expresses concerns that someone could be on their property. Officers assure them that they will look around to be safe, before ultimately writing it off a “swatting” prank.

The incident came more than a week after police discovered a body inside the front trunk of a Tesla belonging to D4VD. The vehicle has been in an impound lot, and employees noted a strong odor coming from it. Upon investigating, officers found that the body belonged to a woman named Celeste Rivas.

As noted, D4VD has since canceled his tour and gone radio silent, but has reportedly cooperated with police. While d4vd is not said to be a suspect at this time, the incident has still led to business losses. Crocs and Hollister removed him from their new campaign, which previously went live on their websites and social media platforms.

“We are aware of this developing story. With respect to the current situation, we have removed campaign content featuring d4vd while the investigation continues,” the brands said in a joint statement, sent to Footwear News.