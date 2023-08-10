Daily Horoscope: August 11, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with Venus retrograde in Leo at 2:52 AM, inspiring a relaxed atmosphere. People may be in an affectionate mood. Confusing feelings might pop up as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 1:27 PM, but the moon enters Cancer at 6:52 PM, finding us connecting with our emotions in a deep way, feeling a sense of resilience and fluidity about things.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with Venus retrograde in fellow fire sign Leo, inspiring a flirtatious mood! Make time to rest as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces and connect with your inner voice through meditation. The moon enters Cancer later on, bringing your focus to your home and family life.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Gifts may be exchanged as the moon in Gemini connects with Venus retrograde in Leo, but watch out for drama or confusion in your social life as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces. The moon enters Cancer, which can bode well for communication.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in your sign, Gemini, connects with Venus retrograde in Leo, inspiring thoughtful discussions. You may feel some confusion about your career as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, but the moon enters Cancer later on, boding well for your finances.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Creativity flows as the moon in Gemini connects with Venus retrograde in Leo, but a lazy mood is in the air as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces. The moon enters your sign later on today, bringing emotional clarity.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with Venus retrograde in your sign, Leo, which can spell excitement in your social life! People may feel especially sensitive as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Deep and complicated emotions are explored as the moon enters Cancer.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Creativity flows as the moon in Gemini connects with Venus retrograde in Leo. The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which could find you and your partners addressing confusion. Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Cancer.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with your ruling planet Venus, now retrograde in Leo, inspiring a fun atmosphere in your social life. But scheduling confusion might pop up as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces. The moon enters Cancer, bringing your focus to your career.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You might feel especially popular as the moon in Gemini connects with Venus retrograde in Leo. The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you in a sentimental mood. New adventures begin as the moon enters Cancer!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with Venus retrograde in Leo, inspiring a fun atmosphere, but there might be some confusion or laziness in the air as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces. The moon enters Cancer, perhaps finding you and your partners discussing finances.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

A laidback approach could take you further than you expect as the moon in Gemini connects with Venus retrograde in Leo. But watch out for miscommunication or scheduling mishaps as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces. The moon enters Cancer, encouraging connection and collaboration.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with Venus retrograde in Leo, inspiring warm connections. You might be a cool Aquarius, but you may feel especially emotional as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces. The moon enters Cancer, finding you eager to tackle your to-do list.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with Venus retrograde in Leo, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere as you go about your daily routine. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, finding you feeling especially nostalgic. The moon enters Cancer, inspiring creativity and romance!