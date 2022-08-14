Daily Horoscope: August 15, 2022

The moon is in Aries today, inspiring courage and confidence, but we might be feeling a bit impulsive, too! The moon meets lucky Jupiter in Aries at 6:59 AM, inspiring an expansive atmosphere: Hearts are open, people are especially generous, and we’re in the mood for adventure!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Aries, encouraging you to focus on caring for yourself emotionally and physically. You may be in the middle of a fantastic period of growth at this time, and as the moon meets Jupiter, you can be gaining a greater sense of what these changes mean to you.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in Aries encourages you to slow down and rest today, dear Taurus! An inspiring idea may come to you as you dream or meditate as the moon meets expansive Jupiter.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in Aries lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and as the moon meets expansive Jupiter, your social circle could be expanding and you might be connecting with inspiring people!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Your focus may be on your career today, dear Cancer, and as the moon in Aries meets lucky Jupiter, exciting attention or new opportunities for growth and success could be coming your way!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, which can find you in an especially adventurous mood as the moon meets the planet of growth and possibility, Jupiter. New opportunities may be coming!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Aries can find you focused on resolving lingering issues. As the moon meets Jupiter, some credit may be extended your way. Jupiter is the planet of growth and opportunity, and people might be interested in investing in you at this time.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon is in your opposite sign Aries today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! The moon meets lucky Jupiter, which can find you connecting with new people or deepening a bond with a partner.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

You may be in a busy, productive mood today as the moon moves through Aries! A new gig or project might begin as the moon meets Jupiter. This can be an exciting time for growth!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! The energy is particularly open-hearted as the moon meets your ruling planet Jupiter. Creativity flows!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon in fire sign Aries activates the home and family sector of your chart today, and the mood is particularly expansive and generous as the moon meets lucky Jupiter!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon in Aries activates the communication sector of your chart today, and the atmosphere may be particularly talkative as the moon meets Jupiter! Deep conversations can take place, inspiring news shared.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Aries lights up the financial sector of your chart, and as it meets your ruling planet Jupiter, a lovely gift or opportunity might come your way! This can be a good time to review your budget.