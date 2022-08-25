Daily Horoscope: August 26, 2022

The moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius at 2:55 AM, which could inspire some grumpy attitudes, but this is a fine time to consider our limits and boundaries, and set new standards. The moon enters grounded, thoughtful earth sign Virgo at 8:25 PM, finding us in the mood to be helpful, get organized, or enjoy nature.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon enters Virgo today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routine and rituals and encouraging you to get reorganized and consider your daily habits. How would you like to adjust your schedule?

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart. Make time to have fun and celebrate life, and spend time with the people you enjoy the most!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Your focus may turn to home and family today as the moon enters Virgo. It’s a lovely time to energetically cleanse your space: Open the windows and get some fresh air, change your sheets, and donate items you no longer need.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon enters thoughtful earth sign Virgo today, activating the communication sector of your chart. New information could come your way or a new discussion may begin. A busy energy flows in your neighborhood.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Your focus can turn to money today as the moon enters earth sign Virgo. This could be a great time to reorganize your budget, reflect on your financial goals, or consider your relationship with money, shopping, or your belongings. What does comfort mean to you?

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo! A new beginning is on the way. What sort of fresh start would you like in your life? Make time to nourish yourself emotionally and physically. Connect with nature, or spend time with the people you love most.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon enters Virgo today, illuminating a mysterious sector of your chart. This is a powerful time to connect with your spirituality and intuition, and generally to step away from your busy routine and escape from your everyday worries.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon enters Virgo today, lighting up the friendship sector of your chart. You may be connecting with a new community at this time! The moon in Virgo also encourages you to reflect on your wishes for the future.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Virgo can find you focused on your career today, Sagittarius. Themes like success and legacy may be on your mind. You might be getting plenty of attention at this time!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules adventure and opportunity. A new journey could be beginning. You may be sharing a big idea or learning about something inspiring at this time!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon enters Virgo today, which could find you and your partners having discussions about money or other shared resources. You may be taking a new approach to your bills or other financial matters at this time, too.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon enters your opposite sign Virgo today, activating the relationship sector of your chart! New connections—or deeper connections with established partners—can form. It’s an exciting time to connect!