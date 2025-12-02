Daily Horoscope: December 2, 2025

The day brings a steady current that invites everyone to pay closer attention, to be a realist rather than a dreamer. Sagittarius season keeps the atmosphere wide enough for ideas to stretch, plans to shift, and instincts to speak up without being overshadowed. In the middle of it all, stargazer, you may notice a small urge to adjust something you once treated as fixed. Nothing dramatic, just a reminder that your inner compass still works even when outside voices get loud. Each sign gets a chance to align with something honest today, and the sky gives enough room to follow it.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars in Sagittarius sits with Chiron and Eris today, and something inside you wants a little honesty from the world around you. Aries, you might notice who brings out your boldness and who drains it. Let that guide your choices. You don’t need to force anything; follow the conversations that leave you feeling awake and actually present.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus forms a sextile with Pluto, and something in you wants to cut through the small talk. Taurus, you’re noticing who feels genuine and who feels exhausting. Let your instincts lead you toward the people who make your shoulders drop a little. There’s something grounding in choosing honesty over etiquette today, even if you only say it to yourself.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your mind feels jumpier than usual today, Gemini, and that’s saying something. With Mercury moving through Scorpio, thoughts arrive with sharp edges. Instead of chasing every idea, pick the one that actually makes you curious. Let it pull you somewhere unexpected. There’s a chance to understand yourself in a way you’ve dodged for weeks—if you stay with it long enough.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon moves through Taurus today and pulls your focus toward whatever feels steady enough to trust. The square to Pluto may push old instincts to the surface, but nothing you can’t handle, Cancer. Let the day show you who brings ease and who brings static. Your intuition notices everything, even the things people assume you’ll ignore.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

A mood settles in today that makes you crave something real, Leo. Not dramatic, not loud—just genuine connection. Sagittarius season reminds you that your attention holds power, so whoever gets it should earn it. Let people meet you where you actually stand instead of where they think you should be. It feels good to choose what feeds you instead of what flatters you.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The Moon moves through Taurus while Mercury sits in Scorpio, and you, Virgo, pick up on details no one else is catching. It’s one of those days where a comment, glance, or pause reveals more than the conversation itself. Don’t rush to interpret anything. Let your instincts handle the sorting; they’re sharper than your worries want you to believe.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus in Sagittarius brushes against Pluto’s intensity, and you, Libra, feel more tuned in to undercurrents than usual. A conversation or interaction may reveal someone’s true priorities, not through drama but through what they focus on. Let today show you who’s actually aligned with you. You don’t need conclusions—you just need to notice what lands with you.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Some days hand you a truth you’ve been half-ignoring, Scorpio, and today feels like one of them. The Moon’s tension with Pluto sharpens your read on people, while Venus adds a steady pulse that helps you stay grounded. You don’t need to call anything out. Just notice who shows up with sincerity and who hopes you’re not paying attention.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You might wake up craving something that feels real, Sagittarius. With Jupiter sitting in Cancer, your instincts drift toward connection that feels nourishing instead of draining. Pay attention to who energizes you without effort. A small exchange today reveals what you’ve been overlooking, and the warmth of it settles into you in a way you can’t ignore.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You may feel oddly aware of everything you’ve been tolerating, Capricorn. Saturn, sitting in Pisces, tilts your attention toward routines that feel stale or overdue for revision. Instead of powering through out of habit, check in with yourself and see where your energy actually wants to go. Something small today hints at a shift you’re fully ready to claim.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You might feel a strange pull toward something you usually dismiss, Aquarius. With Uranus retrograde keeping its grip in Taurus, your instincts lean toward rearranging a plan, a space, or a thought you’ve outgrown without noticing. Follow the impulse instead of analyzing it to death. A small pivot today shows you how ready you are to loosen an old pattern and breathe more freely.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You start the day with a thought that refuses to slip away, Pisces. Neptune retrograde drifting through your own sign pulls old instincts back to the surface, but today they feel sharper, almost persuasive. Pay attention to the image or memory that lingers longer than expected. There’s a message tucked inside it, and letting yourself follow it for a few minutes could shift how you move through the rest of the day.

