Daily Horoscope: December 23, 2025

Today comes with a lot of noise and a lot of opinions, and you don’t have to entertain any of them. Mars in Capricorn wants follow-through. Venus and Mercury in Sagittarius crave blunt honesty. The Moon in Aquarius keeps feelings real without turning them into a crisis. Stargazer, pick one thing to finish, one truth to say, and one indulgence to claim without guilt. Flirt carefully, spend consciously, and protect your energy because it’s paid for. If someone pressures you for a faster answer, take your time. If your body asks for rest, listen. Small choices set the tone. Stay curious, keep standards sharp, and keep your heart open today.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your Mars is in Capricorn, so your fire wants a plan and a receipt. Aries, Haumea’s sextile dares you to remake something from the raw material of your real life, not fantasy. But Ceres squares Mars, so caretaking can turn into resentment. Feed yourself first. Ask for help without apologizing. Desire gets hotter when boundaries stay firm all day long.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus in Sagittarius has you craving honesty with your dessert. You want the truth, then you want tacos, then you want a plane ticket. Taurus, today asks you to stop negotiating your own wants into something “reasonable.” Say what you mean, even if your voice shakes. Spend money like you respect yourself. Love favors the brave and direct, right now.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’ve been collecting thoughts like tabs you swear you’ll close later. Today you get to choose one and hit send. Gemini, your voice lands clean and bold, thanks to the Moon playing nice with Mercury. Skip the overexplaining. Ask for what you want. Tell the truth with a wink. The right people laugh and lean in. Trust it. You know.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Someone’s getting access to your inner world today, and it won’t be the person who expects it. Cancer, you’re in a mood to talk like a grown-up, not a mind reader. Say what you need without wrapping it in jokes or hints. If a boundary makes someone sulk, let them. Your feelings aren’t a group project, even if it stings.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your calendar is trying to boss you around, and you might let it. Then you remember you’re Leo. Sun in Capricorn wants receipts over applause, so pick one task that pays you back later. Say no to the energy vampires with cute smiles. Tonight, do something indulgent and earned. Pride feels best when it’s backed by action for you today.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You can tell who’s worth your effort by how they respond to one honest sentence. Virgo, stop polishing the message until it loses meaning. Say it plain. Ask the question. Put your name on the idea. Mercury in Sagittarius favors directness and big-picture thinking, and the Moon helps it land. If they flinch, that’s data. Move on without looking back.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re done being “easy to be around” at your own expense. Libra, Venus in Sagittarius wants real talk, not pretty talk. Say no without adding three exclamation points. Say yes without acting like you’re doing a favor. Flirt like you mean it, then follow through. If someone needs you to shrink so they can shine, leave them in the dust.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’re clocking the power dynamics like it’s a hobby, and honestly, Scorpio, it kind of is. Pluto in Aquarius makes you allergic to fake community and performative morality. Pick your people with intention. Block with zero guilt. Say the thing that resets the terms. Tonight, choose pleasure that feels clean, not complicated. If you’re chasing someone’s approval, you’ve already lost.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re craving comfort with a side of adventure, and you refuse to choose. Jupiter in Cancer turns your usual freedom-seeking into something softer and more loyal. Sagittarius, check on your people, then check on your bank account. Spend on what feeds you, not what distracts you. Flirt responsibly. If you want commitment, say it first. Home is your launchpad today.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Everyone thinks you’re made of granite, and you’re tired of maintaining the myth. Capricorn, Saturn in Pisces asks for compassion with your standards. Take the meeting, then take the nap. Say no to obligations that only exist because you’re reliable. Share one honest feeling with someone safe. It won’t ruin your image. It’ll make it real, and way hotter.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’re not cold, you’re selective. Big difference. Aquarius, Uranus retrograde in Cancer brings your soft side back online, even if you pretend it’s “just practical.” Call the person you miss. Clean your space like you plan to live there. Stop romanticizing what drains you. Your independence stays intact when you choose intimacy on your terms, not theirs today.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your intuition is on speed dial today, but don’t let it write the whole script. Neptune retrograde in Pisces prefers truth over fantasy and boundaries over rescue missions. Pisces, check the receipts before you trust the story you hear. Say no to emotional freeloaders. Make art, make out, take a nap. Anything honest counts as progress right now for you.

