Daily Horoscope: December 24, 2025

Nothing’s guaranteed today, and that’s the point. Mars squaring Ceres pokes at routines, hunger, and who does the caretaking. Venus squaring Neptune retrograde tempts you to buy the fantasy, text the ex, or call a red flag “romantic.” Meanwhile, the Moon needles Uranus, so plans wobble and your patience gets tested in public. Later, the Moon enters Pisces and sextiles Venus, making tenderness practical and flirtation easier to spot. Stargazer, treat every impulse as a draft you can edit. Choose one small act that proves you respect your time. Say no without apologizing. Say yes only when your body agrees. The best gift is honest attention, placed where it belongs.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your calendar wants a takeover, but your body wants a vote. Mars in Capricorn, squaring Ceres, makes the grind tempting, yet it punishes autopilot. Aries, pick one mission, then feed yourself like you’re part of the plan: real lunch, real water, real breaks. Say no to guilt-based errands. Efficiency improves when you stop pretending you’re invincible, and everyone survives it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Someone’s selling you a story today, and it might be you. Venus in Sagittarius squares Neptune retrograde, so attraction can outrun reality. Taurus, keep your standards and your receipts. Ask one extra question before you commit: to a person, a plan, or a purchase. Romance thrives on imagination; your peace thrives on proof. Choose both. Leave the rest on read.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your brain wants a buffet, and you deserve one. Mercury in Sagittarius pushes curiosity toward bigger conversations, bigger questions, bigger risks. Gemini, pick one thread and pull until it turns into something usable: a plan, a pitch, a boundary, a date. Text the person. Send the email. Say the weird truth out loud. Then log off before you start over.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Leave a little blank space in your schedule. The Moon squares Uranus and a text, delay, or gut check can reroute your night. Cancer, don’t chase control; chase honesty. When the Moon slides into Pisces, tenderness gets easier to access, and the Moon in sextile to Venus favors one clean apology or one brave compliment. Say it, then let the air clear.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

A smaller plan beats a big promise you can’t keep. Block an hour to handle the boring stuff, then reward yourself with something you actually want. Leo, Capricorn season asks for receipts, timelines, and one solid decision. If someone tries to guilt-trip you into extra hosting, smile and pass. Your generosity stays intact when your energy does too, today, still.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Start the day by deleting one obligation you never agreed to. Your attention is a finite resource, and today it gets expensive. Virgo, send the short email, set the boundary, and stop polishing the sentence that already lands. Someone respects directness more than perfect timing. Tonight, do something analog: cook, stretch, scribble, sleep. Let them speculate; keep receipts; move on.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A pretty story can sell you on a bad deal today. Double-check the price tag, the promise, and the apology. Venus, squaring Neptune retrograde, blurs the line between romance and projection. Libra, ask one direct question you’ve been avoiding, then listen for the wobble. Choose the plan that stays true tomorrow; skip the one that dazzles tonight and protects you.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Someone wants your attention and they haven’t earned it. You don’t owe access, Scorpio. Pluto in Aquarius backs the choice to go private, delete the thread, and keep the receipts. Say what you mean once, then stop negotiating with people who love loopholes. Spend your energy on the one thing you’d brag about tomorrow, and let the rest stay unsaid.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

That nostalgia streak hits harder than you expected, and Jupiter retrograde in Cancer is the culprit. Text the person who knew you before the reinvention, Sagittarius, then ask a real question instead of a highlight reel. Spend money like Future You is watching. Tonight, write down one promise you’re ready to keep and one you’re ready to retire for good.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Capricorn, you can’t spreadsheet your feelings into behaving. Saturn in Pisces keeps fogging the edges, so pick one boundary and enforce it like it’s rent. Say no to the extra errand, the emotional dumping, the last-minute “can you?” Save your energy for what pays you back. Tonight, do one small thing that proves you trust yourself even when nobody’s watching.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A plan gets interrupted when the Moon squares Uranus retrograde, and you see who panics. Aquarius, don’t. Your job is to choose the weird fix nobody else considers. Skip the impulse buy, cancel the pointless meeting, change one habit that keeps draining you. Surprise yourself on purpose, then go back to what works. Let shake-up serve you, not rule you.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Venus squares Neptune retrograde, and your crush on the idea of someone gets a reality check. Pisces, don’t confuse chemistry with character, or pity with love. Ask one direct question, then listen without editing their answer. Spend tonight on something that doesn’t need approval: music, soup, a hot shower, your own damn company. If it’s real, it will stand up.

Pisces monthly horoscope