Daily Horoscope: February 5, 2026

Nothing in the air right now feels polite or neatly packaged. The sky is doing that thing where it pokes at old patterns, reroutes expectations, and asks you to react in real time instead of rehearsing. Some signs get emotional curveballs, others face sharp mental turns, and a few are pushed into decisions that feel way too revealing for a regular weekday. That’s intentional. These horoscopes aren’t interested in comfort zones or tidy narratives. They’re here to reflect the weirdness, tension, and small breakthroughs that show up when life stops being theoretical. Somewhere in the middle, stargazer, you might notice a line you’ve been tiptoeing around. Crossing it could change how tomorrow unfolds.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Restlessness looks intellectual today, not explosive. Mars in Aquarius pushes you toward theories, hacks, and contrarian fixes. Aries, test ideas before testing people. Channel impatience into redesigning systems that annoy you. One clever adjustment saves time and pride. Victory comes from outsmarting friction, not charging through it. Choose brains over brawn and keep proof in outcomes today with restraint applied.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Stability gets challenged by an honest itch today. Venus in Aquarius sextile Eris favors tasteful defiance over stubborn comfort. Taurus, saying what you want without cushioning changes the dynamic. Expect pushback, then relief. Choose preference over habit around money, affection, or plans. Alignment follows and feels earned, not negotiated. Hold the line once; consistency does the rest afterward, today onward.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Thoughts jump tracks today as Mercury squares Uranus, turning curiosity unpredictable. Expect interruptions, strange news, or sudden opinions forming fully formed. Gemini, pause before firing off messages or changing plans. Curiosity still works best when aimed and deliberate. Write ideas down. Let surprise inform you without steering the wheel. Insight arrives when you choose response over reflex. Patience saves energy.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Emotions feel examined, then negotiated. The Moon moves from Virgo into Libra, opposing Saturn and Neptune before finding support through Pluto. Cancer, boundaries get tested by expectations and fog. Don’t overexplain feelings. Choose fairness without self-erasure. Power returns when you honor limits and let intimacy deepen through honesty, not obligation. Trust emotional intelligence more than external pressure or guilt today.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Care looks practical today. The Sun in Aquarius keeps focus on shared effort, while its sextile to Ceres favors reliability over grand gestures. Leo, showing up on time, following through, or checking in counts more than flair. Let consistency speak. Warmth grows when people feel supported, not impressed, and that steadiness strengthens trust where it actually holds.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Plans resist perfect execution today. Mercury square Uranus scrambles assumptions and exposes brittle systems. Virgo, resist fixing everything on contact. Let errors show where updates belong. Capture insights before reacting. Precision still helps, but flexibility prevents wasted effort. Work improves when you allow revisions instead of forcing premature order. Breathe, document changes, and choose curiosity over correction today with patience.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Agreement feels optional today, which is freeing. Venus sextile Eris encourages tasteful dissent instead of automatic smoothing. Libra, stating a preference without cushioning it changes the balance fast. Let reactions sort themselves out. You’re allowed to want something specific. Alignment improves when you stop editing yourself for comfort and let relationships adjust to honesty naturally over time.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

An emotional truth surfaces without effort today. Moon trine Pluto sharpens instincts and steadies reactions. Scorpio, you sense what’s real beneath presentation and delay. Trust that read. There’s no need to expose everything or act immediately. Power comes from knowing, not revealing. Let insight guide your next move quietly and deliberately, without proving anything to anyone watching or waiting.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Something you believed would feel satisfying no longer does. Jupiter retrograde in Cancer keeps asking uncomfortable questions, and Makemake refuses easy answers. Sagittarius, today exposes where growth stalled while you kept moving. Don’t panic or escape. Sit with the discomfort long enough to learn from it. Expansion starts when certainty cracks, not when you run.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Expect resistance where you usually rely on discipline. The Moon opposing Saturn pokes at emotional blind spots and fatigue you’ve been ignoring. Capricorn, today tests how you handle limits without turning cold or rigid. Say no where it’s overdue, but don’t punish yourself for feeling it. Authority grows when care and structure coexist, letting neither crush the other inside today.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Thoughts arrive fast and sideways today. Mercury squaring Uranus scrambles plans and exposes brittle assumptions. Aquarius, speak carefully when reacting, especially online or at work. Not every idea needs instant delivery. Pause before firing back. Innovation works best when patience tempers speed, letting brilliance land without collateral damage around you. Awareness creates room for smarter timing and cleaner results overall.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Emotions blur at the edges today, and that haze can feel seductive. The Moon opposing Neptune tempts escape through fantasy or distraction. Pisces, check where you might be filling gaps with wishful thinking. Facts deserve respect before feelings take the wheel. Ground yourself through action or routine. Reality steadies the imagination when you stay present long enough to listen.

Pisces monthly horoscope