Daily Horoscope: June 11, 2023

This may be the most astrologically exciting day of the month! The moon meets Neptune in Pisces at 5:09 AM, inspiring creativity, sympathy, and understanding. Pluto reenters Capricorn at 5:47 AM after having spent some time in Aquarius, finding us rethinking our relationships to power, authority, and tradition.

Mercury in Taurus aligns with Pluto at 6:26 AM, which could find us sharing secrets. This can be a productive time for research. Mercury enters Gemini at 6:27 AM, kicking up communication. The moon mingles with Pluto at 9:20 AM, finding us working through intense emotions, and the moon enters Aries at 9:20 AM, boosting courage and confidence. The moon connects with Mercury at 9:43 AM, again encouraging communication. Be careful not to overindulge but do enjoy the fun atmosphere as Venus in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus at 11:40 AM. The moon connects with Venus at 7:40 PM, inspiring an affectionate mood.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for June!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You may be reexamining the power and influence you hold in your career or public sphere as Pluto reenters Capricorn! Mercury aligns with Pluto, which can bring a juicy discussion about money. Great research, paperwork, and negotiations could take place as Mercury enters Gemini. The moon enters your sign, Aries, encouraging you to focus on self care, and plenty of fun could take place in your love life as Venus in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus! Creativity flows and a big celebration could take place. Just be careful not to overindulge.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Pluto reenters Capricorn, which could find you reckoning with a big realization about the world and your place in it. Communication breakthroughs take place as Mercury aligns with Pluto. Mercury enters Gemini, kicking up discussions about money. Slow down and rest as the moon enters Aries—but you may feel distracted by Venus in Leo squaring off with Jupiter in Taurus, which could bring plenty of attention your way!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Pluto reenters Capricorn, which could find you exploring power dynamics, especially regarding money. Secrets may be shared as Mercury aligns with Pluto. Mercury enters your sign, Gemini, which can find you feeling confident and centered! Your focus is also on your social life as the moon enters Aries. Venus in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus: Watch out for gossip, but enjoy the fun energy!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Pluto reenters Capricorn, which could find you reexamining the power dynamics in your partnerships, and Mercury aligns with Pluto, which could find you connecting with influential people! Mercury enters Gemini, encouraging you to connect with your intuition. Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters Aries. Exciting gifts may be exchanged as Venus in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus! But do keep your spending in check.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Pluto reenters Capricorn, which could make this a powerful time to dump an old habit. Great strides can be made toward completing projects or negotiations as Mercury aligns with Pluto. Mercury enters Gemini, which could make this an exciting time to network. You might be planning your next trip as the moon enters Aries. Venus in your sign, Leo, squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, perhaps bringing you some exciting attention!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

An important trip could take place as Pluto reenters Capricorn. Mercury aligns with Pluto, which could bring a communication breakthrough. Big discussions about your career take place as Mercury enters Gemini. Your focus may also be on addressing money matters as the moon enters Aries.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Pluto reenters Capricorn, which could find you making big changes at home. Secrets may be shared as Mercury aligns with Pluto. A trip cloud be planned as Mercury enters Gemini. Your focus can also turn to connection and relationships today as the moon enters Aries. Excitement could pop up in your social life as Venus in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus—but so could some drama!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your ruling planet Pluto reenters Capricorn, which could find you challenging your old thinking patterns, and a communication breakthrough takes place as Mercury aligns with Pluto. Useful discussions about money are explored as Mercury enters Gemini. The moon enters Aries, inspiring a productive atmosphere, but you’re ready to party as Venus in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus. Be careful not to overindulge!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Pluto reenters Capricorn, which can find you having important realizations about power and money. Mercury aligns with Pluto, which could find you in the midst of an exciting negotiation. Intriguing news may surface. Mercury enters Gemini, which can bode well for communication in your relationships. The moon enters Aries, inspiring a fun atmosphere, and the party continues as Venus in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus! You might feel like ditching some responsibilities to have a good time. Enjoy, but be smart about which items on your to-do list you skip.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Pluto reenters your sign, Capricorn, encouraging you to reflect on what power means to you. You can feel like you’re in the midst of a great transformation! Communication clicks easily as Mercury aligns with Pluto, and you may learn juicy information. You can get a lot of writing, paperwork, or other details taken care of over the next few weeks as Mercury enters Gemini. Your focus may also turn to your home and family life as the moon enters Aries. Venus in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring passion!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Pluto reenters Capricorn, encouraging you to connect with your inner voice. A deeply transformative discussion can take place as Mercury aligns with Pluto. Flirtatious banter and fun conversations kicks up as Mercury enters Gemini, and the moon enters Aries, encouraging communication. Venus in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring a fun, romantic atmosphere; but do be careful not to overindulge.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You may be reexamining the power dynamics within your social circles and communities as Pluto reenters Capricorn. Mercury aligns with Pluto, which can find you having a deep and meaningful discussion with a partner. Communication regarding home, family, or your personal life kicks up as Mercury enters Gemini. The moon enters Aries, which could bring your focus to money. Venus in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring a fun, easygoing atmosphere; just be careful not to overindulge.