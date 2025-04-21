Star Wars ‘Fortnite’ Galactic Battle Announced and It Actually Looks Awesome – It Has Darth Jar Jar and Lightsabers

Epic Games has revealed that Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 3 — titled “Galactic Battle” — will be taken over by a Star Wars-themed map and story. And I know what you’re thinking: hasn’t this collaboration been done before? However, the new Star Wars Fortnite season genuinely looks massive and fun. I mean, hell, it even has Darth Jar Jar!

‘Fortnite’ Chapter 6 Season 3 Is One Big ‘Star Wars’ Meme

Star Wars Fortnite Galactic Battle will release on May 2, 2025, and now also has a teaser trailer by Epic Games. While this would usually be just another typical update for the battle royale, the Star Wars-themed preview set the internet on fire with its ridiculous gameplay features and meme-worthy moments.

For example, Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 3 will feature X-Wings and TIE Fighters, allowing up to 1 to 4 players to take to the skies and battle it out. And while it hasn’t been confirmed as a pickaxe, the trailer showed many characters clashing with lightsabers. However, what really stole the show is that Star Wars Fortnite Galactic Battle will have Darth Jar Jar Binks. Yes, you read that right!

The viral fan theory is seemingly now canon… because Fortnite? Yeah, never thought I’d say that out loud. Regardless, he’ll be available as a skin—and he looks incredibly awesome. I mean, who wouldn’t want to “hit the griddy” with Jar Jar? I know that’ll be one of the first things I do when I get him. And you just know Fortnite lobbies are gonna be flooded with this nonsense.

Star Wars ‘Fortnite’ Galactic Battle Features

Okay, so memes aside, Star Wars Fortnite Galactic Battle is shaping up to be huge and is actually broken into six story arcs, starting with Chapter 1: “Imperial Takeover” on Friday, May 2, 2025. As mentioned above, the new season is packed with a lot of features, which we’ll list below for your convenience.

Features

Star Wars Places of Interest on the Map (New POI Locations)

Force Abilities (Force Lightning)

Lightsabers

X-Wings (Rideable by 1 to 4 players)

Tie-Fighters (Rideable by 1 to 2 players)

Mandalorian Mythics (Jetpacks)

Blasters

Jedi Lightsaber Victory Umbrella

Skins

Andor Skins

Darth Jar Jar

Darth Sidious

Emperor Palpatine (Battle Pass)

Captain Phasma

Mace Windu (Item Shop)

Mandalorian (Customizable skin)

Poe Dameron

Sith & Jedi Evie

Wookie Team Leader

Chapter 1: Imperial Takeover – May 2

Chapter 2: The Pull of the Force – May 8

Chapter 3: Mandalorian Rising – May 22

Chapter 4: Star Destroyer Bombardment – May 29

Chapter 5: Death Star Sabotage – June 7

‘Fortnite’ Will Have a Death Star Event

So, as you can see, Fortnite and Star Wars fans have quite a bit to look forward to. The only thing we don’t know yet is whether the map will get a massive overhaul, or if it will mostly stay the same with just a few Star Wars POIs. Hopefully, it’s as substantial as the trailer makes it out to be.

However, based on dataminers, it appears that Star Wars Fortnite Galactic Battle will feature some sort of Death Star event. Based on Chapter 5’s “Death Star Sabotage”—releasing on June 7—it seems like this will be the grand finale of the Star Wars-themed season. According to reports, the Death Star will also slowly get closer to the map throughout the season. Hopefully, we’ll actually get to explore the iconic Sith location—and maybe even blow it up?

Look, I haven’t been that hot on Fortnite Chapter 6 so far. I thought the launch was decent, but I lost interest by Season 2, if I’m being honest. However, Season 3 looks like silly fun—which, really, is the whole point of Fortnite. And I mean… I think Darth Jar Jar is enough to get me and my friends to jump back into the battle royale. Hopefully, the season is fun enough to keep us hooked.