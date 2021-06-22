Daily Horoscope: June 23, 2021

The moon in Sagittarius connects with Saturn at 5:25 AM, encouraging us to set boundaries—but we’re still very open to new ideas as the sun connects with Jupiter at 6:11 AM. The moon opposes Mercury at 10:50 AM, encouraging us to say how we feel. Venus opposes Pluto at 7:39 PM, finding us confronting power struggles and possessive behavior. The moon clashes with Neptune at 10:09 PM, encouraging us to trust our intuitions.

All times ET.

Aries

An emotionally expansive atmosphere flows as the sun connects with Jupiter, but keep your boundaries—especially regarding your privacy—firm as Venus opposes Pluto. Your fans aren’t entitled to knowing everything about your personal life.

Taurus

Lucky energy flows in your social life today as the sun connects with Jupiter, but intense conversations take place as Venus opposes Pluto. Set some firm boundaries if someone belittles your intelligence or disrespects your ideas.

Gemini

The sun connects with Jupiter, making it a powerful day for manifesting material abundance—just watch out for financial power struggles as Venus opposes Pluto. Make what’s yours and what’s theirs very clear.

Cancer

Romance and creativity abound as the sun connects with Jupiter! Venus opposes Pluto, making for a very intense moment in your relationships. Power struggles may take place. Bring in a third party to help mediate; a fresh perspective could shift everything.

Leo

The mood is open-hearted as the sun connects with lucky Jupiter, but tensions may arise as Venus opposes Pluto: Be firm about your personal space, and notice if you’re feeling bossed around. If someone is making demands from you, make it clear that you need time to yourself to unwind.

Virgo

Easy energy flows around connection as the sun mingles with lucky Jupiter, but intense conversations take place as Venus opposes Pluto. Watch out for manipulative words and jealousy.

Libra

You’re feeling popular and productive as the sun mingles with Jupiter, but watch out for power struggles as your ruling planet Venus opposes Pluto. If someone is holding you back from pursuing your dreams, ask yourself whether that’s someone you really want to invest time and energy in.

Scorpio

Plenty of fun takes place as the sun connects with Jupiter! Luck and love are in the air. But sweet Venus also opposes your ruling planet Pluto today, finding you having intense conversations. Reflect on vulnerability: When you or your partners struggle with authenticity, you can only get so far.

Sagittarius

The sun mingles with your ruling planet Jupiter, boosting your intuition and opening your heart to new experiences. But Venus opposes Pluto, so power struggles may arise in your finances. Be clear about what’s yours and what’s theirs.

Capricorn

It’s an exciting day to network and share ideas as the sun connects with expansive Jupiter. Intense emotions surface in your relationships as Venus opposes Pluto. Be mindful of envy and controlling behavior; neither have a place in your partnerships!

Aquarius

Creativity and abundance flow as the sun connects with Jupiter! Venus opposes Pluto today, stirring up intense emotions. It’s an important moment to get clear on boundaries around your time and energy.

Pisces

Opportunities abound as the sun connects with your ruling planet Jupiter! Some intense feelings also arise as Venus opposes Pluto: Drama in your social life may surface. Be clear about what you can and can’t accept in your friendships and in your love life.

