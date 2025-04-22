WATCH: The Ed Sheeran Lookalike Prank That Shocked the World

Did you know that Ed Sheeran has quite a few lookalikes?

A redhead named Ty Jones has an eerily similar appearance to the “Thinking Out Loud” singer. In fact, he so closely resembles Sheeran that he was able to trick event-goers and bouncers into thinking he was the real deal.

Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, two video creators who once co-ran a YouTube channel dedicated to pranks and social experiments, spoke with VICE’s Noisey about how they once hired Jones off a celebrity lookalike website. (Yes, it’s a real thing.)

Their goal? To prank attendees at a Logan Paul vs KSI fight. And it worked—a little too well, actually.

At one point, “We have a security guard come up to us and say, ‘Guys, we need to take you to the VIP section,’ a place we didn’t know existed,” Pieters explained in the video interview.

In said VIP section was Justin Bieber—you know, the actual singer, not some random lookalike. Because Bieber personally knows Sheeran, Fake Ed had to avoid him at all costs, so as not to give himself away. Thankfully for the pranksters, they succeeded.

In fact, Jones was even able to use his fake celebrity status to get the YouTubers into other exclusive events, like a high-end, expensive club.

“Security [was] like, ‘Ed, who you with?’” Jones said of the encounter. “And I was like, ‘Oh, I’m with these guys.’ And then I let all the YouTubers, who were clearly more famous than me, into the venue.”

The most hilarious part of the story was that the nightclub blasted Sheeran’s music in honor of him being there. However, Jones didn’t even know the words to his songs. Somehow, they didn’t tip anyone off.

In fact, at the end of the night, after all the clubbing and mingling with other celebrities, some guy gave Jones a card and offered a free ride on a private jet or helicopter.

The perks of being—or appearing—famous.

You can watch the full video on VICE’s Noisey channel below.