Daily Horoscope: June 5, 2023

The moon enters Capricorn at 3:31 AM, inspiring a grounded, focused, down-to-earth atmosphere, but Venus enters glamorous, theatrical fire sign Leo at 9:46 AM, encouraging courage in love and creativity! The moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus at 10:44 AM, inspiring generosity. Venus opposes Pluto in Aquarius at 12:05 PM, which could find us addressing power imbalances in relationships. The moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces at 3:12 PM, encouraging us to set boundaries and inspiring a productive atmosphere for making plans.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for June!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters Capricorn, but plenty of fun may be in store in the coming week as Venus enters Leo! Romance and creativity abound, but Venus also opposes Pluto in Aquarius, which can find you addressing drama in your social life before the fun begins.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, which could find you making travel plans or focusing on your studies. Venus enters Leo, bringing peace and beauty to your home and family life! Venus opposes Pluto in Aquarius,, too, perhaps finding you making an important decision about your career or life in public. Power struggles at work can be addressed.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters Capricorn, which could find you focused on financial matters like debts, taxes, or money you share with other people. Venus enters Leo, which can bring good news, but Venus opposes Pluto in Aquarius, which might spell an intense—but important—conversation.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters Capricorn, encouraging connection and communication in your relationships. Venus enters Leo, bringing some lovely gifts your way! Intense discussions about money may also take place as Venus opposes Pluto in Aquarius.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You may be focused on tackling your to-do list today as the moon enters Capricorn, but Venus enters your sign, too, which can find you feeling glamorous and attractive! Venus opposes Pluto in Aquarius, and you’re addressing important concerns in your relationships.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! You may be in the mood to enjoy a private getaway by yourself or with a lover as Venus enters Leo. Venus opposes Pluto in Aquarius, and you’re focused on breaking an old habit.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your focus can turn to your home and family life as the moon enters Capricorn. Your ruling planet Venus enters Leo, which could bring a fun atmosphere to your social life. The intellectual connections you share with your partners can deepen. Venus opposes Pluto in Aquarius, kicking up some drama in your friendships or with lovers; it may be time to address the root cause of these issues.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters Capricorn, encouraging communication, and Venus enters Leo, finding you feeling especially popular. Career success could arrive! Venus opposes Pluto in Aquarius, which might find you making important shifts in your work-life balance.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Your focus can turn to finances as the moon enters Capricorn. Venus enters fellow fire sign Leo, generally inspiring a fun, easygoing atmosphere, but an intense discussion could take place today as Venus opposes Pluto in Aquarius.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters your sign, Capricorn, encouraging you to focus on self care. People may be quite generous with you as Venus enters Leo, but Venus opposes Pluto in Aquarius today, too, encouraging you to be smart about any strings attached to help that comes your way. If you’re in a financially sticky relationship, it may be time to address things.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters Capricorn, encouraging you to slow down and rest, but romance and connection are on your mind as Venus enters Leo! You could connect with someone attractive, or deepen the connection in your relationships at this time! Venus opposes Pluto in your sign, Aquarius, which can find you addressing complicated power dynamics in relationships of all types.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your focus turns to your social life and your friendships as the moon enters Capricorn. You may also be editing your wardrobe and beauty cabinet as Venus enters Leo. You might be in the mood for a spa day! Venus opposes Pluto in Aquarius, encouraging you to break old habits.