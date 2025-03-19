Daily Horoscope: March 19, 2025

The waning gibbous Moon forms a direct opposition to Uranus under Scorpio and Taurus, respectively. This celestial standoff encourages a creative approach to rest, recalibration, and reaffirming your beliefs and values. No two life paths are the same, stargazer. As tempting as it might be to look for a roadmap, that’s simply not always going to be an option. Today’s cosmic alignment seems to be one of those instances where the cosmos favors the bold and curious. Don’t be afraid to experiment and try new things. No experience gained is ever a lost opportunity. How will your sign fare?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The ongoing square between your ruling planet, Mars, and Chiron under Cancer and your celestial domain signals conflict between the past and present. Refusing to acknowledge previous experiences for all the good, bad, and ugly that comes with it practically guarantees you’ll run into the more negative aspects more often than you’d like. Take the bad with the good, Aries.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The favorable sextile between Uranus and Saturn in your celestial domain and Pisces, respectively, lends itself to greater discipline and invention when pursuing your dreams. Even the right life path doesn’t always feel that way, Taurus. Be prepared to buckle down and push through this obstacle for a little while longer. You’ll come out stronger on the other side.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Jupiter and Ceres maintain their challenging square in your sign and Pisces. As a natural-born people pleaser, prioritizing yourself can feel foreign and uncomfortable at first. The stars urge you to push through the discomfort anyway. The longer you ignore your own needs, the less equipped you will be to help others meet theirs. Self-care is a win-win situation, Gemini.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning gibbous Moon forms a direct opposition to Uranus under Scorpio and Taurus, pushing you toward creative solutions for stabilizing and decluttering your most intimate environments. Whether it is the physical space of your home or your internal emotional state, the stars urge you to take this time to get rid of the old and make room for the new.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun maintains its conjunction with Saturn and Neptune in its penultimate day under Pisces. You can continue to capitalize on this energy by taking steps toward future goals, expanding your imagination, and broadening your idea of what personal and professional endeavors are possible. The world is your oyster, Leo. You owe it to yourself to chase your joy bravely and unapologetically.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde continues to shake up interpersonal dynamics, increasing the likelihood of miscommunication and misunderstandings. As convenient as clear-cut answers would be, we don’t always get to operate in such black and white terms. The stars urge you to acclimate to the more opaque in-between of assumption and reality. Answers will come to you in their own time.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus retrograde and Mercury retrograde’s strengthening conjunction in Aries holds the potential for unreliable investments, avoidable miscommunications, and a rocky sense of self. Be careful not to put undue pressure on yourself during this time, Libra. The time constraints you feel like you’re under are more self-imposed than you might like to believe. You have more wiggle room than you think.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Venus retrograde and your ruling planet, Pluto, slowly inch toward a positive sextile under Aries and Aquarius. Under the influence of Venus retrograde, the stars urge you to evaluate your emotional and financial relationships for potential weak spots and strengths. Use these as guideposts to inform your next steps, Scorpio. There is a way to make these circumstances work for you.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet’s trine with Makemake retrograde coinciding with its square with Ceres continues to hold up a mirror to your deepest, most authentic self. The shape of your internal foundation has the power to affect virtually every part of your external life, Sagittarius. The stars urge you to treat this inner environment with the respect it deserves.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The waning gibbous Moon forms a brief but auspicious trine with your ruling planet, Saturn, in Scorpio and Pisces. Intuition will be at an all-time high, gently pushing you toward the closing of one chapter so that you can more easily start another. You have to get rid of the old and make room for the new to avoid emotional clutter.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus, forms a direct opposition to the waning gibbous Moon, signaling conflict between where you are and where you want to be. The cosmos has dealt you its hand. Now, it’s time to play your cards instead of wishing you had a different batch. Wistful thinking is a tempting but inefficient use of your time, Aquarius.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Saturn and the waning gibbous Moon form an auspicious trine under your sign and Scorpio, respectively. This cosmic alignment encourages deeper reflection on your emotional boundaries. You can’t expect other people to take up the cause of your personal advocate, Pisces. That responsibility is yours to bear, which is challenging, but it also means you get to call the shots.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.