Daily Horoscope: March 21, 2025

Aries season begins with a celestial traffic jam centering around the ego-driven Sun as it begins its trek through the fire-ruled sign known for its assertive, bold energy. Saturn, Neptune, Venus retrograde, and Mercury retrograde all fly in tandem with the Sun, creating a potent blend of positive and negative attributes. On the one hand, creativity and discipline increase. But on the other hand, the two retrograde planets suggest that this creativity and discipline will be needed to overcome miscommunications, tech mishaps, and potentially poor investments. This will be a time of tremendous learning, growing, and fortifying.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Happy Aries season, stargazer! Mercury and Venus, both retrograde, continue to strengthen their conjunction under your celestial domain, joined by the Sun as it begins its trek through your sign. The road might be bumpy ahead. But fortunately, all cosmic signs point to you being well-equipped to handle it. You’re on the right path. Keep up the good work.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus retrograde’s coinciding conjunctions with Mercury retrograde and the Sun points to an opportunity to become better acquainted with your shadow self through external mishaps and errors. We learn far more about ourselves in times of hardship than in periods of ease, Taurus. As arduous as this exercise can be, make sure you’re paying attention the whole time.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet’s ongoing conjunction with Venus retrograde in Aries creates a high likelihood of misunderstandings and setbacks. Proceed with caution, Gemini. Be careful not to jump to conclusions today as your retrograde ruling planet muddies communicative pathways and destabilizes expansive efforts like travel, education, and career development. A few moments of self-reflection before deciding can go a long way.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning gibbous Moon forms a direct opposition to Jupiter under Sagittarius and Gemini, signaling the potential for misfortune or feelings of stagnancy. Pay attention to the sticky wheels, Cancer. These problem areas can reveal far more about ourselves than our anxiety and ego will have us believe. There are ways to use this to your advantage, stargazer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun begins its trek through Aries in conjunction with several planets, including Venus retrograde, Mercury retrograde, Neptune, and Saturn. This volatile blend of cosmic energy might feel overwhelming at times. The stars urge you to push through the initial discomfort and keep pushing forward. This cosmic alignment suggests you’ll come out stronger on the other side sooner than you think.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet continues to move further into its conjunction with Venus retrograde, a potent celestial alignment now joined by the ego-driven Sun in Aries. Retrogrades get a bad reputation, but they also serve as invaluable opportunities to reflect and learn. Focus on what you can learn, not what you can change, Virgo. There will be plenty of information to absorb.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus retrograde and Mercury retrograde continue their conjunction in Aries, both planets flying in tandem with the Sun. The mishaps brought on by either retrograde planet are liable to affect your ego deeply. Remember, Libra: ego bruises are some of the easiest to heal. All we have to do is release our pride and let the recovery process begin.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto’s positive sextile with the Sun is joined by Venus retrograde, bringing with it greater attention to emotional well-being, financial stability, and self-esteem. The favorable aspect between these celestial bodies indicates prosperity ahead, even if you have to endure a few retrograde shake-ups in order to enjoy it. It’s all part of the process. Take it as it comes.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, forms a direct opposition to the waning gibbous Moon under Gemini and your celestial domain. An inability to let go of the past will inevitably lead to emotional and mental clutter. Releasing these aspects of your former self isn’t the sign of failure you think it is. On the contrary, it’s a promising sign of growth.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A brief but challenging square between your ruling planet, Saturn, and the waning gibbous Moon raises conflict around rest, release, and recalibration. You mustn’t ignore your subconscious cues to slow down and take it easy, Capricorn. Your mind and spirit will find a way to reset one way or another. Wouldn’t you rather have a say in how it happens?

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A favorable sextile between Pluto and Venus retrograde under your celestial domain and Aries suggests a shift in how you approach your relationships, finances, or both. Keep an open heart and mind as the cosmos leads you to these new revelations and techniques, Aquarius. Your capacity to learn and, moreover, the necessity to do so should not be underestimated.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A tense square between the waning gibbous Moon and Saturn under Sagittarius and your celestial domain suggests an inability or unwillingness to let something go. When the universe calls us to close one chapter, we can’t stubbornly will more pages to appear. As frightening as this change can feel in the moment, is it really any scarier than stagnating, Pisces?

