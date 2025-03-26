Daily Horoscope: March 26, 2025

The waning crescent Moon forms a challenging square with Uranus under Aquarius and Taurus, raising conflict between the parts of ourselves that want to settle and hunker down and the parts of us that want to explore. This cosmic alignment poses an important question: is your immediate environment really that lackluster, or have you spent so much time admiring the shimmer of farther-away worlds that you’ve forgotten the beauty of what’s closest to you? The stars urge you to find time to appreciate the relationships, physical environments, and blessings you already have instead of looking elsewhere for satisfaction. The grass isn’t greener in the neighbor’s yard. It’s greener where you water it.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The challenging square between your ruling planet, Mars, and Chiron continues, but so does the auspicious trine between Mars and Saturn. The latter alignment promotes resiliency and discipline in the face of hardships, likely emotional ones, based on Chiron’s presence in the mix. As uncomfortable as this process can get, the stars urge you to keep forging ahead anyway, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The conjunction of your retrograde ruling planet, Venus, Mercury retrograde, Neptune, and the Sun fosters creative thinking and a greater proclivity for romance. Now would be a great time to dig deeper into an intimate relationship to find greater connection. But be wary, Taurus. This cosmic alignment hints at the potential to believe what we wish to see, not what’s actually there.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury retrograde, Venus retrograde, Neptune, and the Sun continue their potent conjunction in Aries. Imagination, intuition, and romanticism remain high under this celestial traffic jam. The stars push you toward exploring deeper, more meaningful aspects of your close relationships. However, make sure that you pay attention if and when that exploration reveals something unsavory. Unpleasant wisdom is wisdom just the same.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a challenging square with Uranus under Aquarius and Taurus, signaling cognitive dissonance between your desire to explore and the urge to settle down and stay put. Contrary to what your ego might be telling you, there is a way to honor both parts of yourself without sacrificing one of them. Hidden treasure awaits in this comfort, Cancer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s ongoing conjunction with Mercury retrograde, Venus retrograde, and Neptune has the potential to cloud our judgment and increase our susceptibility to rash, hasty decision-making. You have more time to explore your options than you think, Leo. The only person putting pressure on you to make your mind up quickly is, ironically, you. Go a little easier on yourself.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet’s ongoing conjunction with Venus retrograde, Neptune, and the Sun increases emotional sensitivity, imagination, and romanticism. Capitalize on this energy by taking time to spruce up close relationships or immediate physical environments. The act of decluttering your mental and literal living spaces is an arduous but necessary process, Virgo. No one is immune to personal growth, not even you.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The ego-driven Sun forms a direct opposition to Makemake retrograde under Aries and your celestial domain. This cosmic standoff raises issues of self-esteem, self-care, and self-advocacy. While your desire to help others is admirable, it’s starting to eat into your ability to help yourself. And rest assured, Libra: without the latter, you have virtually no hope of maintaining the former.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Mercury retrograde moves into the conjunction of your ruling planet, Pluto, and Venus retrograde. Mishaps caused by these planetary regressive phases are liable to have long-lasting effects on your life. You can’t prevent every possible misstep from occurring. But you can emotionally steel yourself to the very real possibility that you’ll be embarking on a new normal soon.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The tense square between your ruling planet, Jupiter, and dwarf planet, Ceres, under Gemini and Pisces, continues. This cosmic alignment increases the chances of conflict between your internal and forward-facing selves. Admitting that you’ve failed, either through some fault of your own or someone else, is not the admission of weakness your ego is letting you think it is, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet, Saturn, eases into a fortuitous trine with Mars under Pisces and Cancer. This water-heavy forecast encourages greater sensitivity and a gentle approach to interpersonal dynamics. Just because you like to handle conflict one way doesn’t mean that everyone around you feels that way, Capricorn. Part of resolving that tension requires you to listen to their needs.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet forms a challenging square with the waning crescent Moon under Taurus and your celestial domain. While your heart longs to explore and find new endeavors, relationships, and interests, this cosmic alignment suggests your mind and spirit might need a bit more time to rest. Until all of you is ready to move forward, none of you is ready, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune continues its potent conjunction with Venus retrograde, Mercury retrograde, and the Sun on the cusp of your celestial domain and Aries. With two retrograde planets involved, the chances of miscommunication are at an all-time high, Pisces. Unfortunately, emotional sensitivity will also be rather tender. The stars urge you to explore all sides before letting these conflicts bruise your ego.

